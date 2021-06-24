Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Responds to Her Bombshell Revelations in Court

✖

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, said he was sorry to his daughter "suffering" after the pop star broke her silence about her conservatorship in a bombshell statement to the court Wednesday. Jamie's attorney, Vivian Thoreen, read a statement from her client during the hearing, saying, "He’s sorry to see his daughter suffering in so much pain."

Britney was clear in her statement to the court Wednesday as she continues to petition for the end of the conservatorship she's been under since 2008, saying she feels "enslaved" by her father. The New York Times reported that Jamie earns about $16,000 per month as his daughter's conservator as well as a percentage commission from her business deals, while Spears gets an allowance of $2,000 a week, despite her $60 million net worth.

"I’m so angry I can’t sleep, and I am depressed," Britney said in court Wednesday. "I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." The "Toxic" singer, who requested Jamie be permanently removed as one of her conservators in August 2020, also claimed her father enjoyed having power over her. "He loved the control he had over me, 100,000%," she said. "I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive."

Alleging her relatives "did nothing" as her father took control of her life and finances, Britney continued, "I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and it’s enough. It’s enough and it makes no sense at all. … I’m done. I want to sue my family, to be totally honest with you." The pop star also alleged she had been prevented from having more children or marrying her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. "I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out," she claimed. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told with the conservatorship I was not able to get married and have a baby."

Jamie's attorney defended his intentions in a March interview with CNN. "Like any parent, he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. Jamie unquestionably loves Britney, and he misses her very much. But he also respects her, and he wants to give her autonomy and space. And as I’ve said before, like any other family, there are ups and downs," he said at the time, adding, "But the key is Britney knows that she can contact her daddy anytime and that he will be there for her. Whether or not there’s a conservatorship, Jamie will love Britney.”