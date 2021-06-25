Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Reportedly Feel Like 'Couple With a Curfew' Amid Conservatorship Revelations

✖

A lot was revealed after Britney Spears' court appearance on Wednesday when she did not hold back on telling Judge Brenda Penny how she truly feels about her, her conservatorship, and her family. During the 30 minutes she had to speak up for herself for the first time in years, she unraveled quite a bit, including how she feels that she and boyfriend Sam Asghari are like a couple under a curfew all the time. She even confessed that she's not allowed to drive in his car by herself because of her conservatorship.

"She's beyond exhausted," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "She is ready to live her life. She is ready to love freely on her own terms. Britney and Sam basically live their life as a couple under curfew. She wants to be free of all the restrictions and she is ready to fight for her life because that is what this is." In her lengthy statement, Spears revealed that she wants to get married and have kids, however, she isn't allowed to do that. She even went as far to reveal that she hasn't been allowed to get off birth control, claiming her team doesn't want her to have anymore kids.

"Sam feels so proud of Britney for finally having this moment," the insider continued. "It's her liberation and it's a long time coming." Given that Wednesday was a lot for the singer, her man planned a lot of "grand gestures" for her so he could help ease her mind after it all. "Sam has been going above and beyond to make sure Britney knows how much he supports and loves her," the source explained. "He knows how difficult and emotionally taxing yesterday would be for her, so he planned grand gestures for her at home to feel extra special and adored."

Although it was an emotional experience for Spears, both "feel a sense of relief" after it all. While Asghari continues to support his lady, Spears has a massive army of fans, including a number of huge celebrity names backing her as well, including her ex Justin Timberlake. The singer took to Twitter hours after her court hearing to show his support for the 39-year-old. "Sam loves her very much. They understand each other on a deep level," the source explained, before noting that while their relationship may be "childlike" at times, they have a "deep and serious" part of their relationship which balances them out. "It's Britney and Sam as a unit, period."