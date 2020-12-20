'Jackass' Stars Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O Hospitalized After Stunt, Bam Margera Says

✖

The filming of Jackass 4 has already put two of its cast members in the hospital, according to Bam Margera. Margera posted a video on his website where he said that the revival project got two days into production before filming had to pause while Johnny Knoxville and Steve-o were hospitalized due to injuries sustained during stunts. Margera's explanations of the injuries only left more questions.

"It's the second day of filming Jackass already, and Steve-o and Knoxville were hospitalized by jumping on a full-speed treadmill with band equipment," Margera said in the video. "Like, a f—ing tuba. So I'm here at the clinic now, taking a piss test. Rock 'n'roll." Margera turned the camera to show that he was in the waiting room of a medical facility, but he showed no sign of his cast-mates.

"Oh yeah, got some scars too," Margera added at the end of the video, holding up one hand to show some small bloody injuries. So far, he has not followed up with any updates on the status of his friends.

Margera's drug test was most likely unrelated to his cast-mates' injuries, as the amateur stuntman has been struggling with alcohol and drug addiction for the past two decades. Margera has been in rehab four times since 2015, and was committed to a mental health facility by friends and family against his will last spring.

Details on how Margera's addictions have played into the creation of Jackass 4 have not been made public, so it is unclear if his drug test is related. As for Knoxville and Steve-o, some fans speculated that Margera would not have made light of their injuries and hospitalizations in his video if they were not expected to recover. Still, s ofar neither has posted an update on social media since the accident occurred.



Jackass is a franchise predicated on the real risk of injury for the participants, and that is more true than ever for this revival. Knoxville is now 49 years old while Steve-o is 46, and their capacity to take a hit and recover quickly is presumably lower than it was when they were in their 20s. That may be the very reason that they are bringing in "some new younger guys — just to bring some fresh blood into it," according to an interview Knoxville gave with Entertainment Weekly.

The Jackass cast has been talking about a revival for years, but now production is really underway. The movie has a tentative release date of Sept. 3, 2021.