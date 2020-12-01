Johnny Knoxville's 'Jackass' Boxing Match With Butterbean Dubbed 'Legendary' After Resurfacing on Twitter
With Jake Paul, Nate Robinson and Mike Tyson returning to the boxing ring over the weekend, celebrity matches quickly became a topic of conversation. Some fans on Twitter talked about which matches they want to see in the future while others reminisced about classic fights. One group of people even mentioned Jackass star Johnny Knoxville and his short fight against retired professional boxer Eric Esch, who went by the name Butterbean. He knocked out Knoxville in short order, resulting in the Jackass star getting several stitches.
While the original fight between Knoxville and Butterbean occurred in 2002, the fans still hold it up as one of the best in celebrity history. Several people frequently posted this opinion on Twitter while saying that it was a truly "legendary" bout. They proclaimed that they didn't care about the length of the fight or the number of punches landed. The fans just said that they appreciated Knoxville's comedic timing.
A classic— Zig Zaddy Kane (@yayforzig) November 29, 2020
prevnext
I worked on Viva La Bam for 2 seasons and the hands-down, funniest episode I worked on was when Knoxville was on.— russ (@RussMcGarry) December 1, 2020
Johnny is really the special sauce of this whole crew. If you watch Bam's show, or the solo Steve-O stuff, you can tell something is missing (although it's all fun). I do enjoy watching Bam torment his parents as well...— Sean Abley 🏳️🌈 (@GayoftheDead) December 1, 2020
prevnext
I could not love the JACKASS movies more if I tried. At the end of the day, they’re really a big love story between all those goofy dudes.— Sean Abley 🏳️🌈 (@GayoftheDead) November 30, 2020
Same energy pic.twitter.com/X8dBpVXofO— BryanChuckBrennan (@Bryan_Brennan) December 1, 2020
prevnext
"That woulda been the picture wrap on ol' Knoxville!" The man almost got blown in half and he's cracking wise immediately after.— Lang (@langhuck) November 30, 2020
one of the best parts of jackass is when johnny knoxville gets knocked out by butterbean and half conscious with blood pouring out of his head he sits up and says “is butterbean okay?”— bong iver (@damydothedishes) November 30, 2020
prevnext
Butterbean vs Johnny Knoxville— arvid1 (@arvid113) November 13, 2020
Butterbean’s eyes change the second that bell rings. Incredible.— Vanessa Guerrero (@nesgritton) December 1, 2020
prevnext
One of the greatest lines in cinematic history and it was improvised by a concussed stunt man.— Petey Wheatstraw (@jdtitan) November 30, 2020
I met Knoxville @ Sundance 2015. He’s such a nice guy believe it or nor and smart as hell— The Guest “𝕋𝕨𝕠ℙ𝕠𝕚𝕟𝕥𝟘” (@TylerCobaugh) November 30, 2020
prevnext
Knoxville had the best comedic chops of the crew.— football is dumb i only like basketball (@coldassportland) November 30, 2020
Johnny Knoxville came off like the one man who accepted his fate long ago and continued to seek out the one stunt that would free him from this earthly prison.— Meltman (Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop) (@gettinmelt) November 30, 2020
prev
There’s a scene in the move where he says “...that’s instinct, you can’t teach that” and I can’t help but laugh my tits off every time I hear it.— Davey Francis’ less angry clone (@Daveyvaguely) November 29, 2020
I wish every day life contained more Knoxville.