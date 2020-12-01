Johnny Knoxville's 'Jackass' Boxing Match With Butterbean Dubbed 'Legendary' After Resurfacing on Twitter

With Jake Paul, Nate Robinson and Mike Tyson returning to the boxing ring over the weekend, celebrity matches quickly became a topic of conversation. Some fans on Twitter talked about which matches they want to see in the future while others reminisced about classic fights. One group of people even mentioned Jackass star Johnny Knoxville and his short fight against retired professional boxer Eric Esch, who went by the name Butterbean. He knocked out Knoxville in short order, resulting in the Jackass star getting several stitches.

While the original fight between Knoxville and Butterbean occurred in 2002, the fans still hold it up as one of the best in celebrity history. Several people frequently posted this opinion on Twitter while saying that it was a truly "legendary" bout. They proclaimed that they didn't care about the length of the fight or the number of punches landed. The fans just said that they appreciated Knoxville's comedic timing.