Stevie Lee Dies at 54 and 'Jackass' Fans Are Heartbroken

Stevie Lee Richardson, an actor who appeared in projects like Jackass 3D and American Horror Story: Freak Show, has died at the age of 54, and his fans are heartbroken. Richardson's death was first shared by his family, who stated that he "unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home in the morning." A GoFundMe has been started to help Richardson's family with funeral expenses.

While his career took him into stunt work and acting, Richardson was most well-known as TNA wrestler "Puppet The Psycho Dwarf," in the early days of the franchise. "Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle. He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling. He needs our help to give him one last curtain call." Following Richardson's death, there has been an outpouring of sympathy from his fans. Scroll down to read some of the heartfelt memorials that they are sharing on Twitter.