Stevie Lee Dies at 54 and 'Jackass' Fans Are Heartbroken
Stevie Lee Richardson, an actor who appeared in projects like Jackass 3D and American Horror Story: Freak Show, has died at the age of 54, and his fans are heartbroken. Richardson's death was first shared by his family, who stated that he "unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home in the morning." A GoFundMe has been started to help Richardson's family with funeral expenses.
While his career took him into stunt work and acting, Richardson was most well-known as TNA wrestler "Puppet The Psycho Dwarf," in the early days of the franchise. "Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle. He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling. He needs our help to give him one last curtain call." Following Richardson's death, there has been an outpouring of sympathy from his fans. Scroll down to read some of the heartfelt memorials that they are sharing on Twitter.
NO way... 😪😪😪😪😪— Mags 〓〓 (@Pukekobird) September 11, 2020
prevnext
:( rip— ☀️sky☀️ (@startpanicking) September 11, 2020
September 11, 2020
prevnext
RIP— Sebi 1902 (@Sebi1902) September 11, 2020
It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Stevie Lee, better known as "Puppet The Psycho Dwarf" in the early days of TNA. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/tdVdCFkNCJ— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2020
prevnext
He made the Asylum days hardcore. Really stood out. Reaper don't take down another TNA star. Give it a rest.— spacehog125 (@BrokenSpacehog) September 11, 2020
Rest in peace, Stevie. My condolences go out to his friends and family. 😔🙏— вríttαnч ~ 💧💕|#вσcα #hαllσwєєncαndчhuntєr🎃 (@LateAndConfused) September 10, 2020
prevnext
He came to Aus many years ago.... Sad to read.— Karene (@Dare2Dk84) September 11, 2020
Stop it 2020 please. Rest in Peace Stevie Lee— MCWA Pro Wrestling (@MCWAProWres) September 10, 2020
prevnext
Oh my Gosh!!!!! This is a terrible day!— Adam Impact (@TNAWRESTLECARDS) September 11, 2020
This year sucks Stevie Lee was one of the toughest guys ever may he rest in eternal peace. 💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭— WavneliusW. (@wavewrim) September 10, 2020
prevnext
DAMN! first Barry and now Stevie... How awful this year of 2020 is being! RIP Stevie 😢— Rocky (not Balboa) 👾🕹️🎮 (@Rocky3163) September 11, 2020
Rest in peace Stevie Lee.. 2020 can't end fast enough— 🤼Mï¢håêl †êþê§🤼🗽 (@FatherOfTears) September 11, 2020
prev
R.I.P. to Puppet man. This sucks— Alejandro Cruz (@alejandro9698) September 10, 2020