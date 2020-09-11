Stevie Lee, Wrestler and 'Jackass' Star, Dead at 54

✖

Professional wrestler Stevie Lee, who went by the name Puppet The Psycho Dwarf in the ring, has died unexpectedly at the age of 54, his family confirmed Thursday on a GoFundMe page. Lee, who appeared as himself in 2010's Jackass 3D, as well as Oz the Great and Powerful and American Horror Story: Freak Show, "unexpectedly passed away" at his home Wednesday morning, according to his family.

"He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim left to take care of final arrangements," Lee's family continued, specifying that the donations from the page will go toward funeral costs. "Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle."

Calling Lee a "legend" in the "art" of wrestling, the page concluded, "He needs our help to give him one last curtain call. Please donate what you can, share his memories with everyone, and share this fundraiser to give the Psycho Dwarf the best resting place possible."

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Stevie Lee, better known as "Puppet The Psycho Dwarf" in the early days of TNA. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/tdVdCFkNCJ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2020

Lee was remembered by his fans and wrestling colleagues, including pro wrestler Frankie Kazarian. "RIP Stevie Lee aka Puppet the Psycho Dwarf. I'll never forget the crazy tour of the UK we shared and the fun we all had," he wrote on Twitter. "Godspeed my friend." Fans also paid tribute on social media. "Stop it 2020 please. Rest in Peace Stevie Lee," one person wrote, as another said, "Rest in peace, Stevie. My condolences go out to his friends and family."

This year sucks Stevie Lee was one of the toughest guys ever may he rest in eternal peace. 💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭 — WavneliusW. (@wavewrim) September 10, 2020

I fondly remember him from the halfpint brawlers — Marsl Durer (angry & tired) (@MarslArts) September 11, 2020

People on GoFundMe also shared their stories and memories of Lee. "There will be many many people and attempts in the world to be as good and as funny as the brotherhood that [Jackass] was," one person wrote. "Long live Puppet, he will still make me laugh, he is not forgotten on my book." Another added, "As an avid wrestling and Jackass fan from the UK, here's a contribution to a great character!!"