How Joe Jonas Spent Labor Day Weekend Amid Divorce Rumblings With Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas spent Labor Day weekend with his family after reports surfaced that the Jonas Brothers singer has retained a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage to wife Sophie Turner. In a photo shared on Joe's Instagram in conjunction with the official Jonas Brothers account Saturday, Joe, 34, can be seen hanging out with brothers Kevin, 35, and Nick, 30, around a fire pit with drinks as they take a break from their ongoing tour. In the photo, Joe can be seen wearing his wedding ring on his left ring finger.

"Happy Labor Day weekend everyone," the post's caption reads. "This tour has been incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow." Jonas Brothers fans in the comments were quick to mention the divorce rumors, with one person commenting, "He literally has his wedding ring on can people stop," and another writing, "Joe tell us the truth about the rumors!"

TMZ confirmed over the weekend that Joe had retained a divorce attorney as he and the Game of Thrones actress, 27, headed for divorce, and the musician has been spotted numerous times both wearing and not wearing his wedding ring in recent weeks. Joe and Turner tied the knot in 2019 twice, marrying in ceremonies both in Las Vegas and in France. The couple has gone on to welcome two daughters together – 3-year-old daughter Willa and their second daughter, whose name has not been publicly revealed, was born in July 2022. While Joe and Turner met in 2016 on social media after attempts by mutual friends to set them up, their romance was a swift one, and Joe popped the question in 2017.

Since then, the two have been affectionate on social media, with Turner recently marking her husband's 34th birthday last month with an Instagram Story of the two wearing matching striped pajamas. "Happy birthday handsome," Turner wrote over the photo at the time. In January, Joe gave his wife credit for motivating and inspiring him during the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring the Jonas Brothers. "Sophie, what up homie? You're my partner in crime. You keep me motivated and inspired every day. I strive to be as cool as you," he told his bride from the podium, asking playfully, "You got any plans after this?"