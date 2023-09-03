Joe Jonas to Divorce Sophie Turner, Report Claims

It appears Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are done. TMZ reports that Jonas is seeking out a divorce attorney to end his marriage to the Game of Thrones actress after four years. This news comes as Jonas Brothers fans had spotted the pop star without his wedding ring.

While Jonas has not filed for divorce yet, he is said to be "on the cusp of filing divorce docs" after seeking consultation from at least two divorce lawyers. The details behind the split are unclear, but TMZ claims the couple has been grappling with "serious problems" over the last six months or more.

The couple shares two young daughters, who are said to be with Jonas "pretty much all of the time." Jonas, age 34, is currently touring with the Jonas Brothers, the pop group consisting of himself and his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Another interesting detail in this alleged split is that the couple recently off-loaded some real estate. They sold their Miami, Florida, home for $16 million back in August.

Neither Joe nor Turner have commented on TMZ's report as of press time. The next Jonas Brothers concert is slated for Sunday night at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Turner's next project is the TV show Joan for The CW. It does not have a release date.

Sophie Turner, age 27, is best known for her work as Sansa Stark in all seasons of Game of Thrones. She also played the high-profile role of the Marvel Comics character Jean Grey in both 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse and 2019's Dark Phoenix. She also turned heads with a scene-stealing performance as Erica in Netflix's 2022 comedy Do Revenge. She recently appeared in two high-profile shows for the Max streaming platform, voicing Princess Charlotte in the controversial animated series The Prince and portraying Margaret Ratliff in the true crime miniseries The Staircase.

This is a developing story.