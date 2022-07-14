Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Welcome Baby No. 2

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are now a family of four after welcoming their second child together, a little girl. Representatives for the Jonas Brothers star, 32, and Game of Thrones actress, 26, confirmed the birth of their daughter Thursday to PEOPLE. The couple previously welcomed their first child together, daughter Willa, in July 2020.

"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," their reps said of the happy news. Turner first confirmed that she and her husband were expecting their second child together in an interview with Elle UK published in May, and the pregnant star also cradled her belly on the carpet at the 2022 Met Gala, wearing an embroidered long-sleeve Louis Vuitton gown.

"It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation," Turner told the outlet of becoming a mother. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever." Neither star has yet to acknowledge their new addition on social media as they settle in as a new family of four.

The Dark Pheonix star and "Sucker" singer were first romantically linked in November 2016 after the two were spotted smooching at a Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands. Just two months later in January 2017, Turner made things Instagram official with her beau, posting a photo of Jonas on their couple vacation to Miami, Florida.

Jonas and Turner then tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019, making their love for one another legal in the U.S. before saying "I do" once again at a stunning ceremony in France the next month. In July 2020, the couple welcomed daughter Willia, marking their official next chapter as parents.

Jonas and Turner's big baby news comes soon after new dad's brother, Nick Jonas, and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, welcomed a baby via surrogate in January 2022. "We are overjoyed," the singer wrote of the arrival of their baby girl, daughter Malti Marie, on Instagram at the time. Older brother Kevin Jonas is also a dad, having welcomed two children with his wife Danielle Jonas, whom he married in December 2009.