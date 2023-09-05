Joe Jonas Wears Wedding Ring Amid Sophie Turner Divorce Rumors

Joe Jonas wore his wedding ring on stage on Sunday – the closest he has come to commenting on rumors of his divorce from actress Sophie Turner. Turner and Jonas have been married for four years but this weekend reports emerged that they are in a rough patch and may be headed for a breakup. Many fans took Jonas' ring as an unspoken denial of these stories.

The Jonas Brothers performed in Austin, Texas on Sunday and fans posted all the best views they got of Joe Jonas' left hand. The wedding ring was clearly there, and if that wasn't enough Jonas posted a photo of himself on Instagram on Monday morning where the ring was front and center. One commenter wrote: "He really said: 'here's the ring. now shut up.'" Others agreed that this was a response from Jonas, not a coincidence or a precursor to an overt statement.

Reports about a potential divorce for Jonas and Turner first emerged on Sunday, starting with TMZ. The outlet heard from sources that Jonas was frustrated with Turner for leaving him in charge of their two children even while he is on tour with his band. A source then told Entertainment Tonight that the couple has been spending a lot of time apart due to the tour, while another insider told PEOPLE that Jonas has even retained a divorce lawyer.

While Jonas and Turner have not commented on these reports directly, many fans noted that Turner has not been traveling with the band or attending many of their shows. She was at the tour's opening performance in Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12, but not at other shows that came later. Jonas performed without his wedding ring at least twice.

Turner, a star of HBO's Game of Thrones, took her relationship with Jonas public in 2016. They got engaged the following year and then had a surprise wedding in Las Vegas in 2019. However, just two months later they had a larger, more traditional wedding in France. They then had a daughter named Willa in 2020 and another daughter in July of 2022.

The Jonas Brothers made their comeback simultaneously with Joe's growing family. They announced plans to reunite in February of 2019, releasing a new album and a documentary later that year while playing shows in some prominent venues. The COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans a bit in 2020 but as soon as they were able they resumed live performances and new releases. Last month, they began an ambitious world tour set to last until late June of 2024, with commitments throughout North America, Australia and Europe. So far, Jonas and Turner have not commented on reports of a potential split between them.