Tour Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Glamorous $15.2M Valley Meadow LA Home

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner may be known for their looks on the red carpet, but the Hollywood power couple’s chic taste also extends into their real estate deals. The Game of Thrones actress and Jonas Brothers artist recently sold their Encino, California estate, which they transformed into one of Southern California’s most stunning and luxurious contemporary homes.

With two years of renovations and the help of celebrity designer Jae Omar, the couple purchased the home in 2019 for $14.1 million and listed it at $16.75 million in June, selling it just recently for $15.2 million. Keep scrolling to get a look inside the stunning home, courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Lush Landscape

Right away, this stunning Southern California home strikes visitors with its lush greenery and abundance of outdoor space. One of the touches that truly makes the landscaping the star of this home is an ancient oak tree preserved directly in the center of the property, shading both the pool and the outdoor deck area.

Open and Airy

The same open and airy design of the landscaping extends indoors. With high ceilings and outdoor views, all rooms are large and can host large get-togethers. The wood flooring and earthy accents go the extra mile when it comes to extending the feel of the outdoors inside, and the roominess of the home gives a peaceful feeling to the estate.

Room to Entertain

Turner and Jonas are some of the biggest names in Hollywood, so it only made sense they set up their home in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Southern California. Located in the Royal Oaks enclave of Encino in Los Angeles, the 15,000-square-foot home has 10 bedrooms and 14 baths, as well as ample room for friends and family to visit.

Outdoor Entertaining

With the mild year-round weather in Southern California, Turner and Jonas made sure to fully utilize their outdoor space with several places to entertain while enjoying the sunshine. From a luxurious deck with a natural-looking fireplace to a putting green and an outdoor projector for movie nights, there’s no shortage of things to do in this stunning home.

Poolside Views

Another place to enjoy the sunshine is the stunning pool or one of the many shaded balconies overlooking it. Maybe you take a dip in the lap pool or nearby spa to relax, or perhaps you simply soak up the sun on one of the many chic loungers sitting poolside.

Glamorous Baths

One of the home’s 14 bathrooms is shown above, combining the open and airy feel of the rest of the house with the vibes of a high-class spa. Take a soak in the large white bathtub overlooking the landscaping or get ready for a glamorous night on the town at the contemporary vanity – or visit one of the other 13 bathrooms in the house!

Guest House

Looking to have guests overnight? This stunning home comes complete with a luxurious two-bedroom guest house also used for entertaining. The guest house may not be the main house, but has a similarly airy feel, complete with open balconies and glass windows overlooking their temporary home.

Guest House Accommodations

Make sure your guests are ready to party when they stay with you as well! The guest house comes complete with an aquarium, cigar humidor, kegerator, fog machine disco lights and a DJ station. No matter who stays with you, there’s sure to be something they’ll be interested in.