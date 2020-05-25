Hana Kimura's Death Sparks Heartfelt Response From Ronda Rousey

✖

Hana Kimura’s cause of death was revealed on Sunday after the death of the 22-year-old was revealed on Friday. Kimura, who appeared on Netflix’s Terrace House and wrestled professionally for Stardom Wrestling, ingested hydrogen sulfide when taking her own life. Ronda Rousey put out a heartfelt post on Instagram after news of Kimura’s passing was confirmed.

Rousey said she is “so incredibly sorry” to Kimura’s family and that “there are no words that could possibly heal the wound.” The former UFC star then put out a message for anyone who is dealing with mental health problems, putting a crisis hotline phone number for those to reach out to. She added that cyber bullying is a serious threat facing society today, “Succumbing isn’t weakness, it’s human.”

She went on to write, “We have evolved to feel as if our lives depend on social acceptance because the majority of human history our survival has depended on our social groups and standing within them.” Rousey, who has spent a majority of her life in the spotlight, explained that Internet trolls are a real thing from people who are dealing with their own issues, “please find a way to release your venom in a way that won’t poison others.”

Rousey’s post, which was an image of Kimura being embraced by two figures, one representing pro wrestling and the other the fans, wrapped up with some words of encouragement for everyone. “Be the kindness you wish you received instead of malice and neglect you’re trying to pay back,” she concluded. “Don’t pass it on, protect the world from what you’ve had to endure instead of spreading it.” In the wake of her death, followers of hers were able to translate her tweets, which were in Japanese, to discover some grim posts in her final days. In the series of posts, Kimura wrote that, “I couldn’t deny that I was hurt.” She added that she wanted to be love in her life, noting that she was both “weak” and “dead.” The tweet wrapped up with a straightforward message, “I don’t want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye.”

Wrestling ran in the blood of Kimura, whose parents were both former Japanese wrestlers in Kyoko Kimura and Isao Kobayashi.