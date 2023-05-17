'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Arrested for DUI After Major Freeway Crash

General Hospital star Haley Pullos was arrested for a DUI in California following a major crash on a Pasadena highway. Pullos, who has starred on the long-running ABC soap opera as Molly Lansing-Davis since 2009, was arrested for felony DUI while recovering in the hospital following the April 29 crash, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

According to the police report, Pullos was driving on a freeway in Pasadena when she suddenly swerved and flew over the driving barrier into oncoming traffic, eventually colliding head-on with another vehicle that was going approximately 60 miles per hour. Pullos had to be freed from her vehicle by firefighters and was then placed in an ambulance. When the actress' injuries were being assessed by a firefighter, per the report, Pullos became violent, striking the firefighter in the head and allegedly yelling, "This is a $400 f-ing shirt." She was eventually transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to the hospital with major injuries.

Pasadena Fire units responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue at the 134 Freeway/Orange Grove exit early this... Posted by Pasadena Fire Department on Saturday, April 29, 2023

Officers who searched Pullos' heavily damaged vehicle found weed edibles and mini-bottles of tequila. When officers arrived at the hospital to speak with Pullos regarding the crash, they noted that the actress "showed clear signs she'd been driving under the influence," as they were able to smell alcohol on her breath and Pullos had slurred speech and watery eyes. When officers arrested Pullos for felony DUI at the hospital, she reportedly became aggressive and fought hospital staff, who eventually had to sedate her.

Amid the accident, her recovery, and her arrest, Pullos confirmed that she is taking a temporary medical leave from General Hospital. In a statement to Soap Opera Digest, Pullos said, "Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!" In her absence, General Hospital has temporarily recast the role of Molly Lansing, with Bull and Animal Kingdom actress Holiday Mia Kriegel stepping in beginning the week of May 22. It is unclear when Pullos will return.

Pullos is best known for her starring role on General Hospital. Her other credits include The Collector, House, Dead Air, Mr. Mayor, The Mick, and many more. The actress, who was reportedly previously involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision, has not further addressed the April 29 crash at this time.