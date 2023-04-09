Singer Charged With DUI After Crash

Luke Nagel, 27, of the band Woven In Hiatus, crashed his vehicle into a utility pole early Thursday morning. As officers responded, he reeked of alcohol and had difficulty standing. Nagel initially told the officers he consumed multiple alcoholic beverages but was unsure of the exact number. When Nagel failed field sobriety tests, he recalled drinking three mixed drinks at a downtown bar and eating Taco Bell shortly before. Officers found five "airplane" bottles of vodka in the crashed car, reported Scoop Nashville. On April 6th, Nagel was arrested and charged with driving under the influence as well as driving with a suspended license. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $3,000, and Davidson County Sheriff's Office released him before trial.

With singer-songwriter Nagel, bassist Nicolas Casis, guitarist Richard Pingree, and percussionist Nicholas Aspell, Woven In Hiatus are originally from Boston, MA. The band creates a unique blend of indie acoustic, shoegaze, and pop punk, focusing on storytelling and evocative lyrics. Since forming in late fall 2015, the band has released one 4-song EP titled Roam and has since signed with Ohio-based indie-rock label InVogue Records. In a 2016 interview with Odyssey, Nagel explained that Woven in Hiatus began "as a result of me recording an EP for fun at Maximum Sound Studios in Danvers. It was originally going to be an all-acoustic EP, but we just started adding other elements and decided that the music worked better full-band. I showed some of the rough mixes to my buds who now make up the band—they dug it—and we eventually decided to make the project full-band rather than just having it be a solo effort."

He also explained that "the biggest challenge of being in a band is money. There are so many costs that go into maintaining a band and trying to get ourselves out there. Luckily, we are able to save money as much as possible by doing a lot of things that most bands outsource, ourselves, like making videos, promo pictures and graphic design." According to Nagel, the best part about being in Woven In Hiatus is how well the band gets along. "We are all like brothers, and we have so much fun with whatever we do, whether it's just hanging around, playing shows, or writing music," he said. "Also, I have a soft spot for fan art; we've gotten a couple of really interesting and well-made pieces of art inspired by our songs and lyrics. That really blows me away.