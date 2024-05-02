Tiffany Haddish Opens up About Pregnancy Loss and Endometriosis Struggles

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her reproductive health issues and all the pain and sorrow they have caused her. The Girls Trip star, 44, opened up to PEOPLE about suffering from endometriosis and numerous miscarriages ahead of the May 7 release of her new memoir, I Curse You With Joy.

"I'm pretty sure the devil is real," Haddish told the outlet, "because the first day of my period, no matter what, the devil goes into overdrive. I feel like my life gets turned upside down." Haddish recently learned the intense pain she has been suffering for years is likely due to endometriosis, which is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, according to the World Health Organization.

In November, Haddish said she had to go to the doctor because she had been fainting because she's been "in so much pain." To address the pain, "they've shaved it down, I had to do a fibroid [removal] thing," she explained. At this point, "I just want them to stay out of [there]."

The most painful aspect of her endometriosis battle has been pregnancy loss, however. "It's so f-ing devastating," said Haddish, who has had eight miscarriages – the most recent occurring last year. The comedian, who was married to William Stewart from 2008 to 2013 and was last linked to rapper Common, said that she's always taken her pregnancies very seriously.

"Every time I find out I'm pregnant, I'm like, 'Don't drink, don't smoke, don't do nothin'," she explained. "Even if I don't really want [the baby], I still try to give it a chance." Haddish, who is currently celibate while dating "multiple guys," said she's not sure if she wants to get married again or have a child, but "there is a part of [her] that wants to" become a mom. "I've got all this love, I should give it to somebody who can grow with it," she said.

As for her health right night, Haddish said the past two months have "not been as bad" after she was prescribed hormone medication that leaves her feeling "drowsy." She added, "But I've been working out even more. And I've gone from 11 days [on my period] to four or five, which is kind of normal, so that's nice."