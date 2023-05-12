UFC Fighter Charged With DUI After Flipping Truck in Crash

A UFC fighter was arrested on Sunday morning following a multi-vehicle accident in Hollywood, according to multiple reports. Tony Ferguson, 39, was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving. According to TMZ Sports Ferguson crashed his pickup truck into two parked cars outside a Hollywood club early Sunday morning. He was not injured nor was anyone else. TMZ Sports says Ferguson refused to take a field sobriety test and was "very uncooperative" at the scene. He is facing a misdemeanor DUI and license suspension for refusing a sobriety test.

Fellow UFC fighter Sean O'Malley shared his thoughts on Ferguson's arrest on the BrOMalley Show. "That's not good, that's not good," O'Malley said, per MMA Knockout. "F—ing Tony, what are we doing here, bud? Anytime somebody's drinking and driving you gotta maybe assume that things aren't going good, you know what I mean?

"You can kill somebody drinking and driving," O'Malley continued. "You can kill somebody f—ing driving sober, let alone being buzzed. I can hardly walk straight when I'm buzzed, let alone get in the goddamn car. Although, driving my Lambo blacked out sounds fun sometimes, but I would never do it."

Ferguson has an overall mixed martial arts (MMA) record is 25-8. His last win came in June 2019 when he defeated Donald Cerrone via TKO (doctor stoppage). Ferguson's last fight was in September and lost to Nate Diaz via submission. In 2017, Ferguson won the interim UFC Lightweight Championship but was stripped of the title due to injury.

After Ferguson's last match, he slammed former UFC star, Daniel Cormier for saying he lacks the self-awareness to retire. "When I feel like I'm ready to retire, I will retire. But right now it's a little bit different, a little bit more interesting," Ferguson said, per BJPenn.com. "DC and all these commentators that just keep repeating the same s**t in the past couple of years, because that's what they want me to do. They want the public eye to see me like that and they want to see me as a quitter and so on and so forth. I never cheated to get on the scales to retain my championship like DC, hashtag 'towel gate,' these guys grabbing the towel, trying to lift some pounds off the scale. The UFC (was) right there, they went with it. It's like an inside job."