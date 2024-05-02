Gospel Singer Egbin Orun Has Died

The celebrated Nigerian gospel singer Morenikeji Adeleke, aka Egbin Orun, has passed away. Esther Igbekele, one of her colleagues, announced her death in an Instagram post published late Saturday.

Under the username @estherigbekele, Igbekele wrote about her sadness over the death of the late singer, whom she described as a "beautiful and kind-hearted woman" who had always supported her. Igbekele added that she'll miss Egbin Orun greatly, recalling their conversation last week.

In her post, she wrote, "I got home from my programme to hear about this great loss. Prophetess Morenikeji Egbin Orun you left without saying goodbye. We spoke together last week not knowing you are about to embark on a journey to the great beyond. You are such a beautiful and kind-hearted woman and a very good supporter of my ministry.

"I am deeply saddened at your demise but God knows best. You will be greatly missed and your good deeds will continue to linger in our hearts." With teary emojis, Igbekele added, "Ah Egbin Orun. Good night! Keep resting in the bosom of Christ. Ah Gone too soon. .Yeeee."

Igbekele also posted on her Instagram account early Sunday, "You will be greatly missed Morenikeji Egbin Orun. May your soul find eternal rest. We love you but God loves you more. Heaven has just gained an angel. Happy you always."

Nigerian politician and businessman Peter Obi also took to social media on Monday to pen a tribute to the late artist. "It is with a deep feeling of loss that I, on behalf of my family, sincerely condole with the family, friends, and associates of Popular Nigerian gospel singer Morenikeji Adeleke, also known as Egbin Orun, over her death," he wrote.

"She was a devout Christian who used her God-given musical talent to worship God and spread the gospel of Christ. Through her impactful musical ministrations, many lives have been positively transformed."

Obi added, "May God Almighty who called her home at this time, grant her eternal rest, and grant her family, and all of us who mourn her, the fortitude to bear her sad irreplaceable loss. May God continue to protect and bless her family always."

Egbin Orun was also a popular TikTok star in the gospel music community, known for not just her soulful music, but also for her support of other gospel artists. However, the cause of her death has not been disclosed at this time, as there has been no official statement issued by the family of the deceased or the Gospel Musicians Association of Nigeria, per Punch.