2000s Rockstar Busted for DUI Days After Fist Fight With Bandmate

Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock was arrested for driving under the influence on April 25 in South Carolina. A police report obtained by TMZ said cops in Myrtle Beach were warned to be on the lookout for a black SUV with California plates swerving between lanes. The police said they then received a call about a driver taking a nap behind the wheel of a black SUV at a red light. They found Shellshock driving and showing signs of impairment when locating the black SUV. Upon pulling him over, the officers say he was lethargic, slurred his words, and failed a field sobriety test. Officers arrested Shellshock and charged him with DUI.

A public battle with addiction has plagued the musician for years, and following a February 2012 drug arrest, he issued an apology through TMZ for his actions and vowed to turn his life around. A rep for Shellshock, real name Seth Binzer, told the outlet, "Seth has completely changed his life around and has checked into a highly regarded drug and alcohol treatment center where he will be working with them to restructure his life over the next two years." According to TMZ, Shellshock was sentenced to three years probation in July 2012 for roughing up his ex-girlfriend while carrying rock cocaine at a Ross Dress for Less in February and was ordered to stay away from her.

Shellshock expressed remorse over the incident, telling the outlet, "I would like to sincerely apologize to the parties involved ... I feel very bad for those who I have offended and those who have endured this situation." His rep said he had been in drug treatment since April 2012, immediately seeking help after he was released from a Los Angeles hospital following treatment for a coma. TMZ reported Shellshock, who had appeared on Celebrity Rehab multiple times, had just finished a tour, and had even stopped smoking cold turkey. One source told the outlet, "He knows he has to make this work and has to stay sober for him to live and be there for his kids. Nobody has seen Seth in such a good place before." Crazy Town was in Myrtle Beach for a show last weekend, but Shellshock and bandmate Bobby Reeves ended up tussling on video afterward. Since then, the band has been dropped from the Nu-Metal Madness Tour 2.