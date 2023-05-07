'General Hospital' Replaces Actress, and Now She's Speaking Out

General Hospital producers hired former Days of Our Lives star Kate Mansi to play Kristina Corinthos-Davis, replacing Lexi Ainsworth. After the news broke, Ainsworth took to Instagram to confirm she is leaving the long-running ABC soap. Ainsworth, who stars in the upcoming NCIS season finale, said the move was "mutually beneficial," as she moves on to more career opportunities.

Ainsworth's last episode aired back on April 27, reports Soap Opera Digest. Mansi has already begun filming, and her first GH episode will air during the week of May 22. Mansi, 35, won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for playing Abigail Deveraux on Days of Our Lives. She left Days in 2020 after appearing in over 740 episodes.

Ainsworth, 30, took over the role of Kristina in 2009. Although she was popular in the part, she left in November 2011. Lindsey Morgan played Kristina from 2012 to 2013. Ainsworth came back to the part in July 2015 and had been playing the part off and on until last month. She earned won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 2017.

The Major Crimes star described her exit as a "mutually beneficial situation" in a May 4 Instagram video, notes Soap Opera Network. Ainsworth told fans she was very excited about Kristina's upcoming storyline, which was inspired by her personal experiences. However, she decided she would be better off telling that story herself, from her own point of view. Ainsworth also reminded fans they will see her in the NCIS Season 20 finale, which airs on Monday, May 22 on CBS.

"While General Hospital has remained a top priority, I have been interested in pursuing new career opportunities that align with my evolving interests and goals," Ainsworth said. "And I'm confident that this mutually beneficial decision will lead to new endeavors where I will continue to grow and expand my talents beyond the industry. I do want to take a second to address the fans and express my deepest appreciation to you guys who have supported me over the years."

After thanking fans for their ongoing support, she acknowledged that leaving the daytime soap will give her a chance to explore more creative opportunities. "With that being said [smiles], I hope that you guys continue to support me in my journey," Ainsworth said. "And I look forward to keeping you guys updated with all of the exciting things that are going on in my life and I will start by sharing that I have an episode of NCIS that will be airing this month, May 22nd. So, hopefully, guy guys can tune in and stay tuned for more."

Ainsworth has been busy in Hollywood since 2005 when she appeared in two episodes of Gilmore Girls. She also starred in episodes of iCarly, Criminal Minds, iZombie, Teen Wolf, Rizzoli & Isles, Major Crimes, and Shameless. The Oklahoma native also starred in a handful of movies, including A Girl Like Her in 2015.