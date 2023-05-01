'General Hospital' Star Pregnant With Baby No. 2

General Hospital star Sofia Mattsson is pregnant again! The actress, who plays Sasha Gilmore on the ABC soap opera, announced recently that she is expecting her second child with husband Thomas Payton. Mattsson, 33, posed cradling her baby bump while sporting a pink floral dress in an Instagram post shared April 20.

"Many of you guessed it already... Baby girl due in May," she captioned the photo, adding a smiling emoji and a pink heart. Mattsson and Payton are already parents to a baby boy, whom they welcomed in July 2021. The news was met with excitement from Mattsson's co-stars and fans. Josh Swickard, who plays Harrison Chase on General Hospital, dropped a number of heart and heart-eyed emojis on the announcement, writing, "Gah!!!!!" Katelyn MacMullen, who plays Willow Tait on the soap, added heart emojis of her own as she simply commented, "Beauty!!!"

Fans weren't exactly shocked at the news, joking that Mattsson's baby bump wasn't hidden very well on General Hospital before her announcement. "I knew it. They weren't very good at hiding it on GH," one person commented, as another noted, "I thought so!! Those perfectly placed items in front of your belly lol." A third agreed, "How wonderful! But the coat or purse in front of you is the bat signal. Congrats."

Mattsson announced the birth of her first child on Instagram in August 2021, sharing a photo of herself with the baby boy. "Happiest 4 weeks ever with this little guy! He joined us on 7/26/21 and stole my heart completely!!" she wrote at the time. In December 2021, the new mom reflected on going back to filming her character Sasha's storyline surrounding the death of her son Liam after welcoming her own baby boy. "After every day of filming my current storyline on GH I quickly hurried home and hugged my little baby so hard," she wrote alongside a photo with her son. "And while I felt such extreme gratefulness to have him be so healthy and happy, my heart was still breaking for everyone who goes through similar experiences to Sasha and Brando, or loss of any kind, in real life. I'm extra reminded this holiday season to hug the ones I love and never take a day for granted."