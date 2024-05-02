Britney Spears Spotted With Paramedics Amid Reported 'Mental Health Crisis' Concerns

Britney Spears, who was barefoot while being escorted out to emergency services in a blanket in the early hours of Thursday morning, has raised new speculation about her mental health. The 42-year-old singer, whose recent behavior has raised concerns, was seen in photos exiting the hotel dressed in underwear, holding a pillow, and looking distraught. A man is on video at the Hollywood hotel wheeling a stretcher with the star's belongings – and a fire truck is also spotted nearby.

Spears' security surrounded her and her purported boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, as she stood topless with a pillow to her chest. TMZ reports that Spears arrived at the hotel late Wednesday night and that the police had been called after a "disturbance." According to the Daily Mail, Soliz and Spears allegedly got into a heated argument, and a woman matching her description was "harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests."

Additionally, Spears recently posted an Instagram message claiming that the photos showed "body doubles" and said she was "getting stronger every day." She wrote: "Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???

"Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!! I need a new toothbrush right now!!! PS … I need an espresso. !!! PSS … Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I'm bitchy … s— !!!"

LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey told Daily Mail, "Emergency services received a call at 12:42 a.m. with reports of an adult female injured. At 1 a.m. an ambulance arrived on the premises. I can confirm no one was transported. Services left the scene at 1:17 a.m. The police department were not called." The officers found no indication of trouble and left the scene.

It is reported that the pair returned to their hotel room around 11 p.m., where they "partied and drank." Spears is said to have injured her leg during a "huge physical altercation."

"Several guests" thought Spears was having a mental breakdown because she was "screaming and out of control in the hallway of her suite," according to the Daily Mail. Paramedics were called to the scene. Spears is said to have left with her security as she did not get into an ambulance and departed without Soliz.

Soliz, Spears' former housekeeper, first became romantically linked to Spears after she split from her ex-husband, Sam Asghari, in 2023. Spears' estate initially hired Soliz in 2022 to perform housekeeping duties, including "cleaning toilets, mopping floors and picking up trash." However, his criminal background allegedly led to him being fired.

In an Instagram video from February, the "Toxic" star refuted rumors that she was dating Soliz. Us Weekly reported at the time that an insider said Spears and Soliz were "definitely together," adding that he was "still in the picture."

Last September, another insider revealed to DailyMail.com that the two didn't date but had a "short fling." "Britney hooked up with him twice and, at the time, [she] did not know about his criminal past. She no longer has any communication with him."

According to court documents, Soliz has multiple felonies, including possession of a firearm in December 2022 when employed by Spears. Soliz was also seen in September 2023 at San Fernando Superior Court for allegedly violating his probation. As of late, Spears has recently settled her divorce from her third husband, Asghari, after a nine-month separation and only 14 months together.