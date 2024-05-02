'Good Morning America': Robin Roberts Reveals Concerning Injury

Robin Roberts is on the mend after suffering a painful tennis-related injury. Returning to Good Morning America Tuesday following her Monday absence, the longtime anchor, 63, revealed that she fractured her wrist while playing tennis, Roberts revealing in a subsequent social media post that her wife, Amber Laign, is also sporting a recent injury.

Roberts was welcomed back to the morning show by co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, who didn't hesitate to poke a little fun at the former Southeastern Louisiana University basketball player. As Roberts stepped back on set following a padel tennis segment, Stephanopoulos quipped, "I don't want you to get upset seeing that tennis on the screen. I know you had a little spill this weekend." Roberts was quick to respond, ""Oh, no no. You should've seen the other guy! I mean, I tried to uppercut," before she explained that she suffered a little "tumble on the tennis court. Maybe I'll take up padel. Maybe that'll be my sport."

Roberts, who returned to GMA with a bandaged wrist, first opened up about her sports mishap in a video on Instagram, telling her followers, "All my years of being a competitive athlete, my first fracture and hopefully my last one as well." She captioned the post, "Good Morning! Playing a little hurt this morning but Glam Fam and I would still like to share with you our [Tuesday Thoughts]."

As for how she's feeling? Roberts told Stephanopoulos Tuesday she could not "confirm or deny" being on pain medication but was "seeing rainbows." ABC News Correspondent Gio Benitez then said, "I know it's been really painful, but listen: Nobody makes a cast look cuter." She also offered some advice, telling viewers, "If you have the racket and you fall, drop the racket or this could happen."

In a Wednesday update, Roberts went on to share that she is not the only one sporting an injury. Taking to Instagram, the GMA anchor shared a photo of both herself and her wife, who she married in September, with bandaged hands, Laign's bandages on her thumb. Although Roberts didn't share any details on her wife's injury, she wrote in the caption, "Sweet Amber & I are both on the mend but not stopping us from traveling to Houston for special night benefitting [MD Anderson Cancer Center]."