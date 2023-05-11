Jacklyn Zeman Dead at 70: 'General Hospital' Producer Confirms Bobbie Spencer Actress' Death

Actress Jacklyn Zeman, beloved for her role as Bobbie Spencer in General Hospital, has died. Frank Valentini, the soap opera's executive producer, announced her death Wednesday night on social media, writing that he was heartbroken to see her "bright light" extinguished. Zeman was 70. No cause of death has been reported.

"On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman," Valentini said. "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work." He added, "Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey."

(Photo: Dianna Whitley_Shooting Star™ / Getty Images)

Zeman first joined the cast of General Hospital in 1977, going on to appear in 880 episodes. She stayed with the show until 2010 but returned in 2013 and continued with it until her death. She was nominated for a Daytime Emmy four times during her stint on the daytime daily and once for playing Sofia Madison on The Bay.

ABC and General Hospital also paid tribute to the actress, sharing a joint statement on Twitter that said she was a member of their family for more than 45 years. "She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit," the soap opera's Twitter account said. "We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie's family, friends and loved ones."

Zeman's General Hospital co-star Rick Springfield told TheWrap that he was "incredibly stunned and broken hearted to hear of Jackie's passing." He said, "Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone. She was the one (along with Gloria Monty) who helped launch my 80s career when after the screen test along with several other hopeful young men Gloria asked Jackie who she thought would make a good Noah Drake and God bless her if Jackie didn't say me."

Zeeman was born in Englewood, New Jersey in 1953 and attended New York University. She later worked as a Playboy bunny in the early 1970s. She was married three times and is survived by her two children.