Singer Dies in His Sleep Just Days After Playing Concert: Christian Was 80

Legendary Scottish entertainer Chris McClure – better known by the stage name Christian – passed away on Monday at his home in Bishopbriggs. Christian was 80 years old and died peacefully, according to a report by the BBC. McClure had just played his final concert days before at Fauldhouse Miners Welfare Club in West Lothian

McClure had an interest in music from childhood, and he got his professional start in the 1960s with the band The Fireflies, which would eventually change its name to The Chris McClure Section. They were local to McClure's home in Ibrox, Glasgow in Scotland, and were known for vocal harmonies inspired by Motown and soul music. It wasn't until the 1970s that McClure went solo, which is when he switched to his stage name, Christian.

From then on, McClure always found an audience – and a growing network of friendly colleagues. He worked pantomime into his routine, touring with Billy Connolly and other prominent artists. Theater director Jamie Gordon spoke about him with BBC reporters.

"Everybody is shocked and saddened to discover that Christian has passed away," Gordon said. "More than the entertainer, he was a true gentleman. Rest easy Chris, you will be sorely missed, and our thoughts are with his family at this time."

Reporters also spoke with McClure's agent for two decades, Ean Jones. He described McClure as "an old school professional," adding: "The great thing about Chris is it's all positive, there's nothing negative about that man. He didn't bow to the crowd or change his act to try and please – he loved Motown, and he'd say this is what you're going to get."

Jones also revealed McClure's favorite moment of his career – headlining Glasgow's Pavilion. He drew a crowd to the venue from the beginning of his solo career until his late 70s, as Jones said: "He always packed it out – he had real affinity there throughout his career. And after the performance he was always happy talking to members of the audience, and always made time for everyone. He was a man of great humility. One day he could be headlining a full production in front of 1,500 people, the next day he would be performing at a local care home for whatever they could afford."

"My thoughts go out to his wonderful family who I know loved him so much, and he loved them beyond all measure, Jones concluded. McClure is survived by his wife Rainey and his children.