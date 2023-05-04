Reality TV Star Dannii Erskine Dies in Car Crash

Australian reality TV star Dannii Erskine has died after being involved in a fatal car accident last week. Erskine, who appeared on the Channel Seven reality show Bride and Prejudice, was driving home from the shops on Friday, April 28 when an alleged drunk driver reportedly crashed into her vehicle. Erskine suffered serious injuries in the collision and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. She was 28.

Erskine's sister, Dee Erskine, told So Dramatic! in an emailed statement that as the reality TV alum "went through a green light, a driver was intoxicated and T-boned her." Erskine "was alive and taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital," according to her sister, who revealed that the 28-year-old's "skull was crushed upon impact with the airbag" and suffered additional "injuries beyond repair. She passed away the morning of the 29th [of April] at 12:01 am." Dee went on to clarify to So Dramatic! that Erskine was "officially pronounced braindead" at 12:01 a.m., with life support machines being turned off at 5:45 a.m.

"She will be loved, very much missed and it was a horrible tragedy. Please be safe on the roads. This can happen to anyone," Dee said. "She was 28. Full of life and trying her best to move on and meet someone. Now she won't get that chance."

Erskine's death was first confirmed in a post shared to her Instagram account that read, "REST IN PEACE Dannii Erskine. 1995-2023." It appears her account has since been deleted. Dee confirmed to So Dramatic! that she was the one who made the post, as well as several others that appeared on Erskine's account, including the same post that was shared to her Instagram Story with an added caption that read, "28/04 took Dannii's life to a speeding driver – A awful accident [sic]," it read. "We appreciate and respect wishes we have received as a family." That post also said that Erskine's social media page would be "deleted in the next day."

Erskine appeared on the popular Channel Seven reality dating series Pride and Prejudice: The Forbidden Weddings in 2019. The series follows couples as they share their experiences in overcoming obstacles life's obstacles – including objections from family and friends due to their differences in age, faith, culture, or sexual orientation – for love. Erskine appeared on the show alongside her then-partner Denton Ansley.