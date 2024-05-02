Cher Reveals Why She Only Dates Younger Men

Cher sees nothing wrong with a May-December romance. The 77-year-old 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is currently dating 38-year-old music producer Alexander "AE" Edwards.

In 2022, the couple became romantically involved. When a fan asked about their relationship, Cher posted a photo of Edwards and replied with an emoji confirming that they were together. A nearly 40-year age gap has caused some controversy for the couple. Despite this, the singer responded on X by stating, "Love doesn't know math."

During her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, the singer admitted to being shy around men, "And the reason I go out with young men is because men my age or older — well, now they're all dead — but before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me and younger men were the only ones that . . ."

"They're bold," Hudson, 42, told Cher. "Yeah, raised by women like me!" Cher said.

According to the actress, when the couple started dating in 2022, she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show, "On paper, it's kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve.

"If I hadn't met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date because older men just didn't like me all that much," Cher told Clarkson. "I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn't like me for some reason. Maybe younger men don't care if you're funny or outrageous or want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I'm not giving up my personality for anybody."

A month after the Oscar winner confirmed their 'ship on X, she tweeted a picture of a diamond ring Edwards gave her, prompting engagement rumors. The rumors, however, were dispelled by a TMZ source who stated that the couple broke up in May 2023 before reuniting in September 2023, per Us Weekly. As of 2024, they are still going strong, attending events together such as Paris Fashion Week in February.

Previously, Cher married Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and then to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. Cher has two children, Chaz Bono, 54, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46. Edwards dated Amber Rose, and they share a son named Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with her.