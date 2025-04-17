Fans Confuse Kris Jenner for Kendall Jenner With Another New Hairdo

Kris Jenner is drawing comparisons to daughter Kendall Jenner after ditching her signature pixie cut for a new ‘do.

Kris, 69, took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her look from one of her “shoot days,” thanking celebrity makeup artist Etienne Ortega and hairstylist Justine Marjan for her glam.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans were quick to point out that Kris reminded them of Kendall wearing the loosely waved bob, which was pulled half back with a bow and styled with bangs. It’s an apt comparison, being that Marjan also works with the 29-year-old supermodel.

“Omg I thought this was Kendall at first,” one person wrote, as another called Kris “Kendall’s twin!” A third commenter added, “Kendall, is that you?” as yet another wrote that the whole look was “giving Kendall.”

Kris has been growing out her signature pixie for several weeks, debuting a chic slicked-back bob last month that earned her comparisons to daughters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

The Kardashians star has sported some variation of a pixie cut since she first made her Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut in 2007, but has switched things up briefly over the years and on special occasions.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend`Kim Kardashian the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Even Kris’ daughters have donned the pixie in honor of their momager, rocking wigs to celebrate her 67th birthday in addition to some Kris-themed outfits.

“We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it’s like to be a version of you, dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That’s who you are,” Kim wrote on Instagram after dressing up as her mom, while Khloé praised Kris as “the life of every party,” and wrote that she hopes to be “lucky enough to be a small percent of who you are.”