6 Times Kris Jenner Was Totally Hilarious
There would be no Keeping Up With the Kardashians without Kris Jenner. The Kar-Jenner family matriarch is responsible for creating the Kardashian Kraze, as she's the mother of the billionaire club: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert Kardashian – and beauty moguls Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kris acts as a manager to all of her kids' successful careers. Not only does she broker million-dollar deals, but she looks stylish doing so. It's clear the Kar-Jenner crew gets their fashion sense from their mom. She's arguably the greatest momager in modern entertainment history, and with so many grandchildren now, the dynasty will only continue.
Kardashian-Jenner fans love taking a trip down memory lane. Kris is arguably one of the most entertaining of the family and she shows the world how to balance it all while remaining a lady boss. Aside from her business savvy and classic style, Kris has given some of the best memes and viral moments in reality show history. While many tune in for the siblings, Kris often provides the most laughs and wisdom.
Jenner has given us so many magical moments over the years. Here are six of the most hilarious moments from her time on their former E! reality series. And thanks to their new Hulu series, Kris only gets better.
Kris tries to rap
Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Tyga aren't the only rappers associated with the family. Apparently, Kris has an affinity for the music genre as well.prevnext
Kris calls out Kim for selfies
Kim is credited for making selfies popular. But amid Khloe turning herself in to begin a jail stint for driving under the influence, Kris didn't think it was appropriate for Kim to focus on taking photos of herself.prevnext
Kris gets on a pole
Kim may not be the best dancer but Kris proved that she has some moves. She once took a sexy dance class featuring Kim's former BFF, Blac Chyna. In fact, Kris crashed the class.prevnext
Kris goes topless
Inspired by her directing Kim's infamous playboy photoshoot, Kim wanted her mom to get in on the fun. She organized a nude-ish photoshoot.prevnext
Kris gets tipsy
The girls decided to take a quick trip to Napa Valley to enjoy some wine and cheeses. Kris enjoyed it a bit too much.prevnext
Kris shades Kim
It's rare for Kris Jenner to scold her children. But after the siblings made a fuss out of her buying a home for Rob, Kris made it known that she's gone above and beyond for all of her children. In the process, she took shots at Kim's 72-day marriage debacle to former NBA star, Kris Humpries.prev