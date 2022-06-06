6 Times Kris Jenner Was Totally Hilarious

There would be no Keeping Up With the Kardashians without Kris Jenner. The Kar-Jenner family matriarch is responsible for creating the Kardashian Kraze, as she's the mother of the billionaire club: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert Kardashian – and beauty moguls Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kris acts as a manager to all of her kids' successful careers. Not only does she broker million-dollar deals, but she looks stylish doing so. It's clear the Kar-Jenner crew gets their fashion sense from their mom. She's arguably the greatest momager in modern entertainment history, and with so many grandchildren now, the dynasty will only continue.

Kardashian-Jenner fans love taking a trip down memory lane. Kris is arguably one of the most entertaining of the family and she shows the world how to balance it all while remaining a lady boss. Aside from her business savvy and classic style, Kris has given some of the best memes and viral moments in reality show history. While many tune in for the siblings, Kris often provides the most laughs and wisdom.

Jenner has given us so many magical moments over the years. Here are six of the most hilarious moments from her time on their former E! reality series. And thanks to their new Hulu series, Kris only gets better.