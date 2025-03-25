Kris Jenner Ditches Her Signature Pixie Cut Hairstyle for Bold New Look

Kris Jenner is rocking a brand new look after switching up her signature hairstyle!



The 69-year-old star of The Kardashians ditched her usual pixie cut in favor of a chic bob in photos shared to Instagram on Monday, March 24, drawing comparisons to daughters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashians from fans.

Jenner looks edgy with a slicked-back, chin-length bob in the photos, which she wore styled with a trendy curled bang. The momager kept things equally minimalistic with her outfit, pairing a black velvet Balenciaga gown with a small silver bag.

“Spent last weekend celebrating Michael and Lydia Kives!!! @kives @lydiakives @khloekardashian @kimkardashian,” Jenner captioned her post, tagging hairstylist Justine Marjan.

Khloé sported a similar wet-looking bob courtesy of Marjan for the event, pulling out a loose front strand to accent her face. The Good American co-founder, 40, paired her ‘do with a spicy red strapless gown that she wore with a matching sash over her neck.

Kim had a much different aesthetic for the event, wearing a slicked-back updo with a patterned white and plum-colored John Galliano gown and an elaborate bejeweled choker.

It was Jenner’s look that drew the most attention in the comments, however, as people were wowed by her transformation. “Why are you both Khloe and Kim at the same time,” one person commented, as another added, “For a minute I thought it was Kim dressed like Kris.” A different user wrote, “I was like: Kim’s looking more like Kris these days. Then realised it was Kris looking more like Kim haha.”

Jenner’s children also approved of her new look, with Kim commenting that her mom looked “gorge” and Khloé writing simply, “I love you my queen.”

Kris Jenner arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Jenner has been rocking some variation of a pixie cut since she stepped into the spotlight on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007, although she has tried out new looks over the years and on special occasions.

The pixie has become synonymous with Jenner’s look, however, and even the reality personality’s daughters have sported her cropped look at various themed occasions in which they dressed up as their mother, including her 67th birthday celebration.

“We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it’s like to be a version of you, dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That’s who you are,” Kim wrote on Instagram after donning her mother’s classic style. Khloé also praised Jenner as “the life of every party,” and wrote that she hopes to be “lucky enough to be a small percent of who you are.”