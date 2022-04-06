Kris Jenner Ditches Signature Hair Style for New 'Do

✖

Kris Jenner is rocking a fresh new look! The 66-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager ditched her signature pixie cut in favor of a new hairdo that she debuted Tuesday night at the Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Jenner launch party. Kris teased the new look ahead of the party on her Instagram Story, showing off her longer black bob and side-swept bangs as she applied a lip gloss from her daughters' new line.

Kylie Jenner also snapped a shot of Kris' new look that she posted Tuesday on her own Instagram Story, captioning a video of her mom giving a toast at the launch party, "I love you Kris Jenner." Kris had a busy day Tuesday, also appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show the same day to tease what was coming for her and her family on their upcoming Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, which premieres April 14.

(Photo: Kris Jenner)

The Kardashians will also follow Kris' daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian in their post-KUWTK lives two years after the series wrapped filming. "Every time we start to shoot a new season, or in this case on a new network with Disney and this kind of thing, you kinda worry about, 'Are people still going to want to see what we have going on?' Because we have been doing this for 15 years now, which is a blessing. But also, a little scary," Kris told DeGeneres.

"And then, of course, the minute we start filming, a million things happen," she continued. "Kylie's having a baby. Kourtney's dating Travis Barker and then gets engaged. Kim gets SNL. Every single day there was just this drama or something crazy going on or somebody having a baby or somebody getting divorced. It was nutty as usual." Kris also teased the exciting aftermath of Kim's SNL debut, which she said "starts with a P," in a clear reference to her daughter's relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. As for filming the new show, Kris said, "It's just so exciting and fun and I missed it. I just realized how much I missed it and being with the kids every day. I mean, we're together but it's just different."