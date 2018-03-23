Ezra Miller Charged With Burglary as 'The Flash' Speculation Grows

The Flash actor Ezra Miller was charged with burglary in Vermont on Sunday, over four months after Vermont State Police received a complaint about the star. This was the latest run-in with the law for Miller, 29, who has faced assault and harassment allegations in Hawaii, and grooming allegations. Miller's latest charges come just days after Warner Bros. Discovery said they still plan to release their long-delayed DC Comics movie.

According to a Vermont State Police report they received a burglary complaint on May 1 at about 5:55 p.m. from a residence on County Road in Stamford, Vermont. During an initial investigation, police found that "several bottles of alcohol" were taken from the home when the homeowners were not present. Police conducted interviews and obtained surveillance footage that led to the decision to charge Miller with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.

Miller was found Sunday night at around 11:23 p.m. and issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Sept. 26 for their arraignment. Police did not release further information on the arrest or a mugshot. However, they confirmed that the Ezra Miller being charged is the actor.

In June, Rolling Stone published an investigation into Miller's activities in Vermont. The magazine reported that Miller is housing a 25-year-old mother and her three young children at their ranch in Stamford. Miller's property also reportedly has a "sizable" unlicensed cannabis farm, and one of their close friends claims to be running a cannabis company. One of the mother's children is only 1-year-old and was found with a loose bullet in her mouth. It's unclear what connection the Stamford property Miller allegedly burgled has to them.

Miller has been at the center of several controversies during their acting career, but the number of incidents has escalated this year. In March, Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after allegedly getting into a fight at a karaoke bar. Just weeks later, they were arrested again for assault for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman. They were arrested again moments later during a traffic stop.

In June, the Standing Rock Sioux tribal court issued a temporary restraining order against Miller, who was ordered to stay away from activist Tokata Iron Eyes, 18. Her parents accused Miller of grooming her after they met when she was 12. Also in June, a Massachusetts mother and her 12-year-old child were granted a temporary restraining order against Miller because they allegedly behaved inappropriately around the child.

Despite these controversies, Miller's solo The Flash movie is still hitting theaters. "We have seen The Flash, Black Adam, and Shazam 2. We are very excited about them. We've seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said on Thursday, reports Variety. The Flash is scheduled to finally hit theaters on June 23, 2023.