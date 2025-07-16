Influencer Dies While Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery: Natália Cavanellas Was 40

Popular Brazilian influencer Natália Cavanellas died last Monday after a plastic surgery procedure gone wrong, according to CNN Brasil. She was 40.

Cavanellas, who had over 130,000 combined Instagram followers across her two accounts, went into cardiorespiratory arrest during a liposuction procedure in São Paulo.

A report from the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat reports that her passing was registered as a “sudden death.”

Cavanellas’ Instagram bio says she’s a wife, a mom and “entrepreneur and leader of a community of over 800 female business owners and executives.” Her personal account has over 105,000 followers, while her account dedicated to “networking and strategic positioning” has just under 30k.

She is survived by her husband, Rafael Thomazella, and their daughter Manoella. News of her death was announced by her husband in an Instagram post.

“We all know what a great woman Natália was. A beautiful, independent, super professional, happy woman, among so many other qualities. Sadly, Natália left us yesterday, but she will forever remain in our memories and in our hearts,” he wrote. “I will always tell Manoella what an incredible woman her mother was, the kind of person everyone adores and admires, and I will always keep her alive in our memories.”