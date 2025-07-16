John Goodman Shows off 200-Lb. Weight Loss on the Red Carpet

John Goodman is showing off a drastic new look.

At the premiere of Smurfs this past Sunday, the Righteous Gemstones star put his drastic loss of 200 pounds front and center.

At the premiere of the new animated movie—where he voices Papa Smurf alongside castmates like Octavia Spencer, James Corden and Rihanna—Goodman sported a navy suit with a brown tie.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 13: John Goodman attends the “Smurfs” U.S. Premiere at Paramount Pictures Studios on July 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

His very different look began in 2007 when he quit drinking and started working out, as he told PEOPLE in 2010.

“I know it sounds sappy, but it was a waste,” Goodman said. “It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you’re going to eat next.”

He told Rolling Stone in 2023 that he had lost over 200 pounds in the past 20 years and that he had taken up boxing as his workout of choice.

“It’s usually just an hour, hour and a half of hitting the mitts, hitting the bags, learning footwork. It’s great,” he said.