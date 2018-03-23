'Flash' Star Ezra Miller Sees Major Development in Restraining Order Case

✖

Earlier this week, a Hawaii couple dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against Justice League star Ezra Miller. The couple accused the actor of threatening them at their Hilo home. Miller, 29, plays the Flash in Warner Bros.' DC Comics movies and stars in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movies.

A judge dismissed the restraining order Monday after the couple's request, reports the Associated Press. William Dean, the couple's lawyer, declined to say why they are no longer pursuing the petition. The couple accused Miller of bursting into their bedroom and harassing them. A judge previously granted the restraining order request and scheduled a hearing for Wednesday. It's unclear if that hearing will still go on as scheduled after the latest development in the case.

(Photo: Hawaiʻi Police Department via Getty Images)

Miller was arrested on March 27 in a separate case after Miller allegedly yelled obscenities and harassed people at a karaoke bar in Hawaii, according to police. They were charged with disorderly conduct and harassment in that case. They were released on $500 bail the day before the couple filed for their restraining order.

The actor allegedly stayed at the couple's home while visiting Hawaii, reports Radar. The wife met Miller at a farmer's market and became friends. According to her husband, Miller stayed at their home for over a week. Their relationship went sour following his arrest at the karaoke bar. The day after Miller was released from custody, Miller "burst into the bedroom of the Petitioners and threatened [husband] saying, 'I will bury you and your s— wife,'" according to the documents. Miller "stole the passport of [wife] and the wallet which included SS card, driver license, bank cards, among other things of [husband]."

Miller also has a traffic case in Hilo. On March 19, they were "uncooperative and refused to leave the area and continued to obstruct the sidewalk," according to Hawaii Police Department Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho. They were cited for obstructing a highway. On Tuesday, a judge granted a motion from Miller's lawyer, Francis Alcain, to postpone a hearing in the case until April 26. Miller and prosecutors are in talks for an agreement on both outstanding cases, Alcain said. A hearing for the harassment case was also scheduled for April 26, reports the AP.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, stars as Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. They star in the new movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which hits theaters on Friday. They were also introduced as Barry Allen/The Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and reprised the role in Justice League. They already filmed their solo movie, The Flash, which will finally hit theaters on June 23, 2023. They have not commented on the arrests.