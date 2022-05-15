Ezra Miller's Comments in Arrest Video Raise Eyebrows Online

Police body camera footage from Ezra Miller's March arrest in Hawaii surfaced Thursday, featuring some surprising comments from the actor that raised eyebrows online. The footage, published on TMZ, shows the Flash star being taken into custody after an alleged incident inside a bar. Miller claimed they were filming themselves being assaulted for "NFT crypto art" when police arrested them.

"I got assaulted and I started filming. Let me show you the video. I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art," Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, told the officers. They then asked them to identify themselves and give them their badge numbers. They also told the officers not to touch them.

After Miller is handcuffed, the actor asks the police why they are being arrested. "I'm being arrested for disorderly conduct?" they asked. An officer told them that they are. "I was assaulted," Miller said in response. "You understand that, right?" Miller claimed they were "attacked" by a man at the bar who "declared himself a Nazi" and they filmed the alleged attack.