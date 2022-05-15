Ezra Miller's Comments in Arrest Video Raise Eyebrows Online
Police body camera footage from Ezra Miller's March arrest in Hawaii surfaced Thursday, featuring some surprising comments from the actor that raised eyebrows online. The footage, published on TMZ, shows the Flash star being taken into custody after an alleged incident inside a bar. Miller claimed they were filming themselves being assaulted for "NFT crypto art" when police arrested them.
"I got assaulted and I started filming. Let me show you the video. I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art," Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, told the officers. They then asked them to identify themselves and give them their badge numbers. They also told the officers not to touch them.
After Miller is handcuffed, the actor asks the police why they are being arrested. "I'm being arrested for disorderly conduct?" they asked. An officer told them that they are. "I was assaulted," Miller said in response. "You understand that, right?" Miller claimed they were "attacked" by a man at the bar who "declared himself a Nazi" and they filmed the alleged attack.
"I've been assaulted for NFT crypto art. What's your name and your badge number?"
Miller then tried to "claim" his Ninth Amendment right to "not be unlawfully persecuted for a crime of no designation," they told the officers. "Disorderly conduct means something I am un-guilty of." They then claimed their Fourth Amendment rights "to not be searched and seized on no probable cause, that you will not be able to offer in a court of law. I claim my 4th Amendment rights to not be searched and seized."
Later, Miller accused one officer of touching his private parts. "Hey, you just touched my penis. Please don't do that," Miller said. "I'm transgender, non-binary and I don't want to be searched by a man!"
The footage comes from Miller's arrest during the early morning hours of March 28 outside a Hilo karaoke bar. The Hawaii Police Department said Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. The actor got "agitated" by people singing and allegedly began using derogatory language, police said, reports PEOPLE.
"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," Hawaii police said in a press release. "The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times."
Miller pleaded no contest to the disorderly conduct charge in April. The judge dismissed two the harassment charge and another traffic-obstruction-related complaint. She ordered Miller to avoid the karaoke bar in Hilo and gave him a $500 fine. However, Miller was arrested again on April 19 for second-degree assault after an alleged incident at a Pahoa home.
Miller, 29, plays Barry Allen/The Flash in Warner Bros.' DC comics movies. Their standalone film, The Flash, will finally be released in June 2023. Miller also plays Credence Barebone/Aurelius Dumbledore in Warner Bros.' Fantastic Beasts movies.