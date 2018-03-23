Ezra Miller Reportedly Finished as 'The Flash' Amid Growing Grooming Scandal

Actor Ezra Miller will most likely be fired from the DC Extended Universe franchise where they have played The Flash in several movies already. A report by Deadline on Friday indicated that Miller would soon be fired officially, although it was later edited to be more judicious in its language. Still, the question remains what to do with the Flash movie that has already been filmed.

Miller is facing a slew of allegations against them and has reportedly been evading authorities in response. The actor played the super hero Barry Allen in Justice League and is slated to play the role in a standalone movie called The Flash on June 23, 2023. Sources at Warner Bros reportedly told Deadline that Miller would not be hired for any future films. The original version of that article read: "Sources said even if no more allegations surface, the studio won't likely keep Miller in the Flash role in future DC films. That would mean replacing him in the future, but there is still a $200 million investment on the line with the first film and Warner Bros execs have to be cringing at each new press report."

Other unconfirmed reports tell a similar tale according to a report by TMZ. However, to be clear, the Deadline article has now been edited to remove this claim. However, it still contains an anonymous quote from a source at the studio who said: "There is no winning in this for Warner Bros.This is an inherited problem for Zaslav. The hope is that the scandal will remain at a low level before the movie is released, and hope for the best to turn out."

Miller has had severa scandals and controversies over the years, including at least three allegedly violent outbursts at bars in recent years. The new allegations concern children, with two families saying that Miller behaved inappropriately towards their kids. A mother in Greenfield, Massachusetts claims that Miller "menaced" her nonbinary child after the two had met, while a family in North Dakota claims that Miller has "brainwashed" their child for the last six years, starting when they were 12 years old.

In the latter of those two cases, the alleged victim has spoken out in defense of Miller. However, as far as we know Miller is still ignoring a summons from the Standing Rock Reservation tribal authorities. The actor has deleted their Instagram account and their whereabouts are unknown.

Aside from The Flash, Miller's most prominent ongoing role is in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was released this spring in spite of the controversies surrounding Miller. However, Warner Bros. might be spared the decision to recast Miller since the movie's commercial and critical performances were both poor.

So far, Warner Bros. and Miller's representatives have not issued any statements on the reports that Miller will be fired from the DCEU film franchise. The Flash is due out in theaters on June 23, 2023, unless those plans change.