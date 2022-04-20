Ezra Miller Reportedly Arrested Again in Wake of 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Release

✖

Actor Ezra Miller was arrested Tuesday in Hawaii, marking their second arrest this year. The 29-year-old actor, best known for their portrayal of the Flash in Warner Bros.' DC Comics movies as well as his role in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movies, was taken into police custody on a complaint of second-degree assault following an incident that left a woman injured.

According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, per KITV 4, Miller, whose Instagram says the actor prefers they/them pronouns, was taken into police custody at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday after officers responded to a reported assault at a home in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna just after 1 a.m. While details of the incident are unclear, the report said Miller became angry after being asked to leave the home. The actor reportedly threw a chair, which struck a 26-year-old woman, leaving her a half-inch cut on her head. The woman refused treatment for the injury, and Miller was arrested for second-degree assault after authorities found him at the intersection of Highway 130 and Kukula Street in Keaau. The actor was released from jail just after 4 a.m. pending further investigation, according to police.

Just hours after their arrest and subsequent release, Miller appeared via Zoom to plead no contest to a disorderly conduct charge. That charge stemmed an incident in March that resulted in Miller's arrest. The actor was arrested on March 27 after they allegedly yelled obscenities and harassed people at a karaoke bar in Hawaii. They were charged with disorderly conduct and harassment in that case and released on $500 bail.

Miller has had a number of legal run-ins in recent months. Just a day after his release from jail in March, a Hawaii couple filed for a restraining order against Miller. The couple accused the actor of threatening them at their Hilo home, where the actor allegedly stayed while visiting Hawaii. Miller reportedly stayed at their home for over a week, though their relationship went sour following his arrest at the karaoke bar. The day after Miller was released from custody, Miller "burst into the bedroom... and threatened [husband] saying, 'I will bury you and your s- wife.'" In early April, the couple dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order. Miller also has a traffic case in Hilo after they were "uncooperative and refused to leave the area and continued to obstruct the sidewalk" on March 19.

Miller stars as Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. They star in the new movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which hits theaters earlier this month. They were also introduced as Barry Allen/The Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and reprised the role in Justice League. They already filmed their solo movie, The Flash, which is set to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.