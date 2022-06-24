Ezra Miller Reportedly Using Vermont Farm to House 3 Young Children and Their Mother Amid Grooming Scandal

Ezra Miller has been the host of a 25-year-old mother and her three young children on the actor's Vermont farm, a circumstance that concerns the children's father and two others who know the situation, Rolling Stone reported. Miller's 96-acre property is described as an unsafe environment by the sources, who claim there are unattended guns throughout the house. One of the sources, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, relayed that one of the children, a one-year-old, allegedly picked up a bullet and put it in her mouth.

However, the mother, whose name Rolling Stone does not provide, claims that Miller assisted her in getting away from an abusive ex and providing a "have a safe environment for my three young children. "[Ezra's] home ranch has been a healing haven for us," she told the publication. "They may have firearms for self-defense purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in… My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them."(Miller is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.)

Miller has been hosting the mother and her five children, aged one to five, at the Justice League star's farm in Stamford, Vermont, since mid-April. The actor met the woman while visiting Hilo, Hawaii, in March. A series of arrests racked up in Hawaii by Miller, who is set to star in Warner Bros.' anticipated The Flash, prompted an emergency meeting with studio executives about their involvement with the franchise.

Meanwhile, Miller allegedly arranged a flight for the woman and her children out of Hawaii without his knowledge, the father claimed to Rolling Stone. The father alleged that he hasn't had the opportunity to speak with or see his children since they left. "I got a bad feeling in my stomach," the father said. "I do want to go get my kids, they mean the f– world to me."

Hawaii court records show the mother and father have had a falling out for some time. The mother filed one paternity case and one domestic abuse case against the father in May 2021. He denied his abuse allegations, and the domestic case ended after neither parent appeared in court. A judge halted the paternity case last October because the father had not been served. In April, the father filed a currently pending domestic complaint against the mother over taking the children out of state.

The mother told Rolling Stone she and her children are still living at Miller's farm. It is described as a chaotic environment that is dangerous for children by the two sources who saw children there with their mothers. At least eight assault weapons, rifles, and handguns appear to be lying around the living room in an April video reviewed by Rolling Stone, with some arranged next to stuffed animals.

According to both sources, there was also frequent, heavy marijuana use in front of the children, without adequate ventilation. Rolling Stone also learned that Miller's property hosts a sizable cannabis farm. Miller's friend and alleged "handyman," Whitney Suters, reportedly claimed on social media that the two run a cannabis company called Rebel Alliance Cannabis.

Many photos posted to Suters' social media accounts indicate a much larger number of marijuana plants than the two mature plants or four immature plants allowed for private citizens in Vermont. Suters told a friend on Facebook that at least 28 strains are growing for a fall 2021 harvest. Rolling Stone confirmed with Vermont's Cannabis Control Board that Miller's farm cannot produce more than six plants and sell to wholesalers.

The father told the outlet that he has tried to remove his children from the farm since April. Upon learning of the alleged weapons and drug use at Miller's property, he contacted the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) and local police to conduct wellness checks.

Rolling Stone said they had reviewed text messages between the father and a Vermont social worker, who said they had visited the house on May 16, and the kids "looked good," noting that they had "more work to do." It is unclear whether the social worker returned to the house.

Miller's recent behavior has potentially jeopardized any involvement with the superhero franchise after two pairs of parents have reportedly asked for protection and restraining orders against them, one for allegedly "grooming" a child. Miller was also under fire after being arrested twice in Hawaii, and at least ten complaints were made to local authorities regarding their behavior. These included an arrest related to a disorderly conduct charge in a karaoke bar on March 28 and another on April 19 after allegedly throwing a chair at a 26-year-old woman who ordered them to leave a private home, leaving her with a half-inch cut.