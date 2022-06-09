Parents of 18-Year-Old Accuse Ezra Miller of Grooming Daughter With 'Cult-Like' Behavior

✖

The parents of an 18-year-old girl have accused actor Ezra Miller of grooming their daughter with "cult-like" behavior since she was 12. PEOPLE reports that in new court documents, attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes and his pediatrician wife Sara Jumping Eagle allege that 29-year-old Miller began an inappropriate relationship with their daughter, Tokata Iron Eyes, back in 2016. The actor first met Tokata at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota, with her parents stating that he "took an immediate and apparently innocent liking" to her at the time.

Among their accusations, Chase and Sara claim that Miller provided Tokata with alcohol and drugs such as marijuana and LSD when she was a teenager. They state that he has displayed a "pattern of corrupting a minor," and even created "a sense of indebtedness" by paying for her Bard College tuition through an organization Miller was connected with. The parents also state that Tokata dropped out of college in December and began living with Miller. After a brief "detoxifying" period, the teen fled to New York City, Chase and Sara claim, to reunite with the actor. Tokata then traveled with Miller to Los Angeles and Hawaii, where the Fantastic Beasts star has been in legal trouble, including multiple arrests, in the past few months.

Tokata's parents state that they are very concerned for her physical safety, as well as her mental well-being. They add that Miller has exhibited "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior." Chase and Sara also allege, per the legal complaint, that Miller "uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata."

Miller does not appear to have issued a repose in the allegations, but Tokata did take to Instagram to refute her parents' claim, referring to Miller as her "comrade." In her post she wrote, "I dropped out of bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly there after, my mind was incredibly impacted and I've needed space and time for the processing of grief. My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss."

Tokata continued, "My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being. I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home."

A judge signed has signed Chase and Sara's request for a protective order. This legally bars Miller from having contact with or harassing them and their daughter. It also requires Miller to stay 100 yards away from them and their residence. However, it has been noted that the court "cannot locate or serve" the order to Miller at this time because Miller and Tokata's whereabouts are unknown. A hearing has been scheduled for July 12.