Ezra Miller: Court 'Cannot Locate' Actor Amid Grooming and Abuse Allegations

✖

An 18-year-old North Dakota teen's parents have obtained a protective order against Ezra Miller, but law enforcement is having difficulty locating the actor to serve him with it. The order charges Miller, 29, with "physical and emotional abuse" and grooming the teen.

In a petition to a Standing Rock Sioux tribal court in North Dakota Tuesday, attorney Chase Iron Eyes and his wife, Sara Jumping Eagle, asked for an order of protection for their child, Tokata Iron Eyes. Court documents obtained Thursday by The Times state the Justice League actor is accused of "psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare of Tokata Iron Eyes."

According to a copy of the petition, a tribal court judge approved the interim order on Tuesday, but "the Court cannot locate or serve" Miller, reports The Los Angeles Times. Chase Iron Eyes told The Times on Thursday that he and the court "have no idea of knowing where Tokata and Ezra are to gain help from other jurisdictions" in serving or enforcing the order. It prohibits Miller from contacting or harassing Tokata, Chase Iron Eyes, and Jumping Eagle for 30 days, during which time he must stay 100 yards away from their residence.

Tokata and Miller will be allowed to appear and "weigh in" at the hearing on July 12, Iron Eyes explained. The court "will grant the relief requested" in the petition for a restraining order if Miller does not appear for the hearing. This order is based on the federal Violence Against Women Act, which gives it nationwide authority."They move around so much [that] we're stuck in this legal limbo situation, and we can't serve them in any place they're in long enough," Chase Iron Eyes told The Times.

"They've been flighty. They've been avoiding service, and now there's public pressure mounting on them to make a decision, which makes us very concerned about Ezra's volatile nature. ... We're working very hard to get this order enforced wherever they are." According to Chase Iron Eyes, Tokata's parents are still considered the teen's legal guardians, even though they are 18. For months, the family said it has been trying to persuade Tokata to leave Miller so that they can "be their beautiful, independent self."

Tokata and Miller met at Standing Rock in 2016 when Tokata was 12 and Miller 23, the family's petition stated. Miller displayed an apparent "pattern of corrupting a minor." Tokata's parents became concerned for Tokata's safety, and mental well-being as their relationship developed and accused Miller of exhibiting "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling" behavior, according to the petition.

In the document, Tokata's parents also claim Miller engaged in "sexual predatory behavior" and used multiple social media accounts "to threaten and gaslight any victims and truth from coming out." Warner Bros.' film The Flash is scheduled to release on June 23, 2023, featuring Miller in the lead role. The extent of Miller's involvement in its promotion is unknown.