Ezra Miller Allegedly Harassed 12-Year-Old, Court Issues Order of Protection

A court in Greenfield, Massachusetts granted a temporary harassment prevention order against actor Ezra Miller to a local family who says he "menaced" them back in February. This is one of the major stories circulating about Miller right now while the actor is avoiding authorities who want to question them about some of the allegations against them. Some people are wondering when Miller will face legal consequences for their actions and some are wondering whether Warner Bros. will still release The Flash movie they star in next year.

The protection order in the Greenfield case was obtained by reporters from The Daily Beast who spoke with the alleged victims. They live in a multi-family home and say that on the evening of Feb. 2, 2022, Miller was in their downstairs neighbor's home. Text messages and photos reportedly corroborate this encounter, and Miller has connections with the neighbors through his musical endeavors with his band Sons of an Illustrious Father.

The alleged victim said that Miller harassed her 12-year-old gender non-binary child. She said that Miller "was wearing a bulletproof vest – and I had no idea until later that they were armed." She said that she and her child came downstairs to meet Miller but the conversations quickly turned tense as Miller was confrontational with everyone in the room.

Miller reportedly snapped at the alleged victim's mother for using the word "tribe" outside the context of indigenous people. After at least one more awkward bump in the conversation, the woman said that Miller "explodes and started screaming directly in my face. They said 'You don't even know what the f- you're talking about. What did you say to me? What did you just say to me?!"

"I was very caught off-guard," she continued. "Then they opened up their jacket-they had this, like, big Sherpa jacket-and they opened up one side of their jacket, you could see a gun, and they said, 'Talking like that could get you into a really serious situation.'" She said that Miller then turned their attention to her child. She claims that Miller said: "I've talked extensively with your child, and they have a lot of power to them. At one point, you're going to realize that you don't have any control over them anymore. They're an elevated being, and they would be lucky to have someone like me guide them."

The child spoke to reporters as well, recalling: "They automatically were just weirdly drawn to me and kept talking about how they love my outfit and love my style, and kept going on and on about how it was great. It was really uncomfortable. I was really nervous. I was scared to be around them after they'd yelled at my mother and she was crying."

The mother said she and others present believed that Miller was intoxicated in some way as their pupils were dilated and their behavior was erratic. She said that Miller eventually apologized for the outburts, but that they returned several times in the following weeks to bother the family further. Miller owns a property in Vermont about 40 miles from Greenfield.

This family has maintained their anonymity and has not spoken publicly since earlier this month. Copies of court documents relating to their protective order have reportedly not been added to public records yet. Miller is wanted by tribal authorities in North Dakota, but they made taunting posts to authorities on Instagram before deleting their account earlier this month.