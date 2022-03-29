Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ Actor, Arrested in Hawaii

Ezra Miller was arrested on Sunday night in Honolulu, Hawaii. Local police told Hawaii News Now that they picked the actor up at a karaoke bar and charged them with disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller posted $500 bail and was released.

Miller was at an unnamed bar on Sunday night where the karaoke reportedly began to “agitate” them. The 29-year-old yelled obscenities as the sing-along activity started up, and continued in spite of repeated requests to stop. The bar owner told authorities that he had asked Miller to calm down more than once and tried to de-escalate the situation peacefully. At one point, Miller apparently charged the stage and grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman in the middle of her song. At another point, Miller “lunged” at a 32-year-old man while he was playing darts.

https://twitter.com/Hawaii_Police/status/1508633381826871300?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Another report by Variety indicates that Miller was arrested at 11:30 p.m. local time. Beyond that, details on the incident are scarce. Reporters from other outlets have reached out to both Hawaiian law enforcement and Miller’s publicity team, but neither has offered additional comments.

Miller has a history of erratic behavior and even violent outbursts at times. The actor was caught on camera apparently choking a woman at a bar in Iceland in 2020, and sources close to them at the time described it as “a serious altercation.” Miller was reportedly escorted off the premises at the time but it is not clear if they faced any legal repercussions.

Of course, Miller’s behavior in cases like these is bad news for the massive film franchises they headline. On the same night as the Hawaii incident, Miller went viral on social media when the Oscars gave a new award to a scene from Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The scene described as “The Flash Enters the Speed Force” was given the “Oscars cheer moment” award.

Miller has been playing Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash in the DC Comics adaptations known as the DCEU for years now, but they have still only appeared in Justice League. The studio has been teasing a solo Flash movie for years and it is now slated to premiere in June of 2023.

Miller is also one of the stars of the controversial Harry Potter prequel series Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Their character is extremely mysterious and was one of the major cliffhangers of the last movie. Miller is featured heavily in the trailer for the new installment, which premieres on April 15, 2022 in theaters.