'Emily in Paris' Star Ashley Park Reveals Health Scare That Left Her in Critical Septic Shock

Ashley Park is recovering after being hospitalized in the ICU for "critical septic shock." The 32-year-old Emily in Paris actress opened up about the health emergency she suffered at the start of the year on Instagram Friday, sharing photos and videos from her hospitalization as she revealed how a tonsilitis infection spiraled into something much more serious.

"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful," she began her lengthy post. "While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."

Park credited her Emily in Paris co-star Paul Forman for helping her get to this point in her recovery. "Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this," she wrote. "You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say." Park and Forman have been open about their close relationship outside of the show, but have not confirmed if they are more than just friends.

"And I'm deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly and especially the @JoaliBeing team for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support," she continued. "Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are)."

Park was initially hesitant to share the news about her health as she's "still in the throes of recovery," but noted she is "safely on the other side of the worst." The Netflix actress concluded, "I love you all. I'm healing and I promise I'm gonna be okay." Park's comments were filled with support from her fans and friends, including Emily in Paris co-star Lily Collins. "I can hardly look at these without crying," Collins wrote. "I love you sister and I'm forever grateful you're on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both."