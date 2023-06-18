'Emily in Paris' Season 4: Lily Collins Teases Setting Change During Netflix Tudum Event

Lily Collins teased Season 4 of Emily in Paris during Netflix's Tudum event on Saturday, and while asking all of the questions from life to love and wondering just what will come about next season, there were a few things she was actually able to share. Collins admitted there will be "more fun, more fashion, and of course, more drama in store." Not only that, but her titular character will "have to decide if everything she's ever wanted is really what she needs."

That's not the only thing that will be in store for next season, however. Lily Collins also previewed that "while Emily's heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season. Don't be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday." So it sounds like Emily will be leaving Paris, at least for a little bit, to take a trip to Rome. How long that will last, though, is unclear.

Could Emily in Paris turn into Emily in Rome? At least for a season? No details have been released for Season 4, so it's hard to tell if the trip will be just for an episode or two or if it will be a season-long thing. It would be interesting to see her and everyone else even more out of their comfort zones, especially with everything that's been going on with them. Plus, this could also open more doors to more potential international storylines in the future if the series is renewed beyond the fourth season.

Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for Seasons 3 and 4 in January 2022, with the third season only premiering in December. As of now, there's no premiere date for Season 4, nor is there an estimated release window. However, with this little bit of information, it's possible the streamer will begin to release even more news, or at least tidbits, to keep fans entertained until there's something more concrete about the upcoming season. Like what the Roman holiday really means and whether or not we could expect Emily and co. to say goodbye to the City of Love for a little bit.

Hopefully, Netflix releases more content for Season 4 of Emily in Paris soon, including a premiere date. In the meantime, however, fans can watch the first three seasons on the streamer to keep occupied and wonder just what will happen next.