'Emily in Paris': What to Know About the Cast of the Netflix Series

Ever since Emily in Paris Season 1 hit Netflix, the newest show from Sex and the City creator Darren Star has had fans buzzing, thanks in part to its cast. The show is headlined by Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper, who moves from Chicago to Paris to bring her own point of view to a French marketing firm. Emily in Paris earned two Golden Globe nominations, although the show has some stiff competition on Sunday night. Emily in Paris starts with Emily moving across the Atlantic to a whole new world, where she learns to juggle her career, new friendships and romances, all while living in an unfamiliar environment. She quickly made new friends though, including Mindy Chen, a nanny played by Ashley Park. The show was quickly renewed for a second season in November, so fans can expect to learn more about Emily's life before and after her move to Paris later this year. In Season 2, Emily will face some tough choices. "I think Emily has some surprising tough choices. The show's so much about the culture undermining her expectations of how things are and how things seem. And everything will not be as it seems," Star recently told E! News. "It's always about challenging her American worldview. We certainly have a lot of forks in the road and a lot of places to go." Wherever the show goes though, the cast will be there. Scroll on to meet the show's talented cast.

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper (Photo: CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX) Lily Collins, 31, is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and actress Jill Tavelman. She made her film and television debut in 2009, appearing in The Blind Side and two 90210 episodes that year. Her other movie roles include Mirror Mirror, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Rules Don't Apply, Okja, and Mank. She starred in the 2018-2019 miniseries adaptation of Les Miserables and had a lead role in Amazon's short-lived The Last Tycoon. Collins earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a musical or comedy series for Emily in Paris.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (@philippineleroybeaulieu) Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, 57, also comes from an acting family, as her father Philippe Leroy has appeared in over 150 movies since 1960. Leroy-Beaulieu has starred in almost 70 movies and shows herself, mostly in France. Her recent French series Call My Agent! is also available on Netflix.

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady) Ashley Park, 29, has spent most of her career on the Broadway stage. The University of Michigan graduate starred on Broadway as Tuptim in the 2015 revival of The King and I and played Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls, which earned her a Tony nomination. Emily in Paris is Park's first major screen role and earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Critics' Choice Television Awards.

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo. (Photo: Netflix) Lucas Bravo, 32, is a French model who plays Emily's main love interest in the first season. This is his first major English-language work. He appeared in the 2014 French comedy La Crème de la crème. He was recently cast in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, which stars Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, and Jason Isaacs. Bravo's father is former footballer Daniel Bravo.

Camille Razat as Camille View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Razat (@camillerazat) Camille Razat, 28, rose to fame in France for the 2015 series The Disappearance. In 2017, she starred in the French comedy Rock'n Roll, which co-starred Marion Cotillard. In 2018, she starred in a dark comedy called Girls with Balls, which can be found on Netflix in the U.S.

Samuel Arnold as Julien View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samuel Arnold (@superssama) Samuel Arnold, 25, only has a few credits to his name. Before Emily in Paris, he played Supernumeraries in a National Theatre production of Antony & Cleopatra that was filmed. He also starred in a 2019 episode of the French series Platane and was in the 2016 TV movie Tuer un Homme. He told Town and Country he was a professional dancer before going into acting.

Bruno Gouery as Luc View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Gouery (@brunogouery) Bruno Gouery, 45, is a French actor best known for his work on the British series Doc Martin, a medical drama available on Acorn TV in the U.S. Gouery appeared in 20 episodes between 2011 and 2015 as Romaric Groslay and wrote three episodes in 2015. He also starred in the French shows President Alphonse and Super Jimmy.