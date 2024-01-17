Tina Fey Is Turning a Classic Carol Burnett Movie Into a TV Show

The Carol Burnett-led movie The Four Seasons is being adapted for a Netflix series. 30 Rock creator and comedian Tina Fey will return to the small screen as a lead of the show, based on the 1981 feature film. Fey teamed up with fellow 30 Rock alums, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, for the project. It marks Fey's first TV lead role since 30 Rock. An eight-episode season order has been picked up by Netflix. Per Deadline, production is scheduled to begin in late 2024. Universal Television is helming the project. The film chronicles three couples who vacation together every season. It was written and directed by Alan Alda, produced by Martin Bregman, and starred Alda and Burnett. The series is written by Fey, Fisher and Wigfield – who will also executive produce with David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond. Alda and Marissa Bregman are also producing, with Fey's Little Stranger, Inc. as the production company.

The Four Seasons film starred other comedy big names including Len Cariou, Sandy Dennis, Rita Moreno, Jack Weston, and Bess Armstrong. A short-lived 1994 CBS series produced by Alda followed.

Fey and Universal Television have partnered with Netflix previously. They house the Emmy-nominated comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which was co-created and executive-produced by Fey. The show ran for four seasons, and a spinoff movie. Fey also executive produced Girls5eva, created by Meredith Scardino, which to Netflix after two seasons on Peacock. The third season debuts on March 14.

The Four Seasons film earned $50 million against a $6 million budget. The romantic comedy was the ninth-highest-earning film of the year. A New York Times review gave it a favorable rating, noting: "Mr. Alda's direction is particularly strong for bringing out his actors' humanity, and for developing a comic timing that helps unite the cast. Though Mr. Alda and Miss Burnett are certainly capable of scene-stealing, their roles are less sharp-edged than those Mr. Alda has written for Miss Armstrong and Mr. Weston, who are the film's brightest lights. As Ginny, a stewardess whom Nick takes for his new tootsie, Miss Armstrong is both deliciously oblivious to her effect on the others and, later, believably wounded by their resentment."