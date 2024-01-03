Three Netflix Movies Earn Golden Globes Best Picture Nominations for 2024 Ceremony

The Netflix original films 'Maestro,' 'May December' and 'Society of the Snow' all got big nominations at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Netflix is kicking off award season with a bang thanks to three original films – Maestro, May December and Society of the Snow. The Golden Globes announced their nominations this week and all three movies got some nods, which could be big for the streamer as well as the creators of the films themselves. It could also hint at more nominations later in the season when other award shows take place.

Maestro got four nominations at the 2024 Golden Globes: one for best motion picture – drama and one for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – drama, which is for star Carey Mulligan. The other two nominations are both for Bradley Cooper – one for best director and one for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – drama. Meanwhile, Society of the Snow got one nomination for best motion picture – non-English language.

Finally, May December got four nominations as well. Star Natalie Portman was nominated for best female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy, while supporting Julianne Moore and Charles Melton were nominated for best female actor in a supporting role and best mail actor in a supporting role, respectively. Those two categories do not specify a genre. The movie itself was also nominated for best motion picture – musical or comedy.

These kinds of nominations can do a lot for Netflix original films, which are often overlooked because they get little promotion. These three in particular were all released at the end of 2023, though they each played at film festivals earlier in the year. For the general public, May December hit Netflix on Nov. 17, Maestro on Nov. 22 and Society of Snow on Dec. 22.

May December is loosely based on the real-life scandal of Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher caught sexually assaulting her underage student in 1997. In real life, Letourneau served time in prison yet maintained her relationship with her former student and married him when he became an adult. In the movie, Moore plays a woman in a similar relationship, while Portman plays an actress studying to play Moore's character in a movie.

Maestro is a biopic about Broadway legend Leonard Bernstein, with Cooper in the starring role. It is a natural follow-up to Cooper's recent hit A Star is Born, with Mulligan playing actress Felicia Montealegre. Finally, Society of the Snow is a survival thriller based on the 1972 Andes flight disaster.

All three movies are streaming now on Netflix. The 2024 Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET. The award show will be broadcast on CBS and will stream simultaneously on Paramount+.