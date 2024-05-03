Rosie O' Donnell Joins 'And Just Like That' Season 3

And Just Like That has a new cast member. Comedian and former The View co-host Rosie O'Donnell is joining the MAX series in its third season. The Sex and the City reboot will be returning in 2025. Fans have been waiting to see what's been happening with the women since the conclusion of season 2. In May 2024, Sarah Jessica Parker shared a pic from the first season 3 table read to Instagram. "Here. We. Go. X, SJ," she captioned the shot.

According to O'Donnell's Instagram post, which revealed the script, her character's name is Mary. She previously starred in the Showtime drama Run the World as the characters' therapist.

The season 2 finale showed Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) say their goodbyes for five years and Samantha Jones' (Kim Cattrall) return to the franchise for a brief cameo.

Showrunner and executive producer Michael Patrick King shared the news of the show's renewal for the forthcoming season in a statement, noting, "We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season 3."

As for who else is returning, the full cast is unknown. Many assume that Parker, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt) will be back. All three women serve as executive producers on the series in addition to being cast members. Nicole Ari Parker is also returning, along with Mario Cantone and Sarita Choudhury, at least if Parker's Instagram is a hint.

Sara Ramírez would not be reprising their role as Ché Diaz. She appeared in the first two seasons. Karen Pittman, who starred as professor Nya Wallace, is also not returning after two seasons, the first being a recurring character before being bumped to a lead.