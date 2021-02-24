Elin Nordegren: What Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Is up to Now

Tiger Woods fans spent much of Tuesday afternoon scared for the golf legend after news broke that he was hospitalized following a serious single-vehicle roll-over accident in Los Angeles. Many feared for his children, 13-year-old daughter Sam and 12-year-old son Charlie, who he shares with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Although official word has now been given that Woods' injuries — although very serious and potentially career-altering — were not life-threatening, that didn't stop fans from worrying about Woods' family. Many wondered about Nordegren, who has not remarried since her and Woods' divorce in 2010, but did welcome a baby boy in October 2019 with boyfriend Jordan Cameron, who played in the NFL from 2011 to 2017. Fans now want answers to questions like what is Elin Nordegren's net worth and what is she up to now? The Sweden native married Woods back in 2004, but filed for divorce six years later after the athlete's scandalous affair. Woods struggled not just in his personal life following their split, but in his professional life as well. Continue on to learn more about Woods' ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, and what life is like for her today.

Tiger and Elin's early days: Marriage and children (Photo: Harry How / Staff, Getty) Nordegren and Woods met in 2001 through golfer Jesper Parnevik and his wife Mia, for whom Nordegren became a nanny after she moved to the United States. Woods and Nordegren became engaged in November 2003 and married on Oct. 5, 2004 in Barbados. Together in 2006 they purchased a $39-million estate in Jupiter Island, Florida and constructed a 10,000-square-foot home, which is where Woods would ultimately move in 2010 following their divorce. They welcomed daughter Sam Alexis Woods in 2007 and son Charlie Axel Woods in 2009. prevnext

Tiger's cheating scandal and divorce Following widespread infidelity reports, Woods and Nordegren divorced in August 2010; she reportedly received more than $100 million in the divorce settlement, per TMZ. She stayed silent for years until 2014, when she told PEOPLE that she was undergoing "intensive therapy" and that she still checked in with her therapist every week. She said that she and Woods remained cordial for the sake of their kids. "In the beginning, you tamp down the animosity for the kids' sake," Nordegren told the magazine. "I'm not going to deny that I went through the wringer. But I don't think I doubted we'd end up here. That was always my dream, that the kids can have two loving parents that show respect for each other. And I feel that's what they have." prevnext

Elin builds mansion in Palm Beach, Florida — then sells it The Daily Mail reports that Nordegren used part of her divorce settlement to purchase a $12 million mansion in North Palm Beach, Florida. After purchasing the estate, it was torn down and made into a brand new structure because it was "riddled with rot." She reportedly donated original fixtures from the estate to Habitat for Humanity before tearing down the property to make room for her nine-bedroom beachside home. In March 2018, Nordegren decided to part ways with her North Palm Beach mansion, listing it for $50 million. It sold in September 2020 for $29 million — far under the asking price. Nordegren also sold her Juno Beach condo in 2018, which she had initially purchased after separating from Woods in 2011. prevnext

Elin's speeding tickets The notoriously private Nordegren made headlines in 2012, 2017 and 2018 for speeding. Her first ticket occurred in North Palm Beach in 2012, when she was caught driving 9 mph over the speed limit, after which she elected to attend driving school. In March 2017, she was pulled over for speeding in the Palm Beach County city of Riviera Beach for reportedly driving 57 miles per house in a 35 miles per hour zone. She was fined $281. On Feb. 4, 2019, Nordegren was pulled over for going 95 mph in a 65 mph zone in her 2015 white Cadillac, The Blast reported at the time. She reportedly had to pay a $356 fine. prevnext

Elin graduates from college In 2014, after attending night classes, Nordegren graduated from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, where she received the Outstanding Senior Award in psychology. According to the Orlando Sentinel, a group of the school's faculty gave her the award because she earned a 3.96 GPA. "I want to continue to study and learn, but I am not exactly sure how yet. My passion has always been psychology, but my interests continue to broaden," she told the newspaper in 2014, adding that she wasn't involved in campus life. "I was always a little too old for the frat parties." She made a few lighthearted jabs at her claim to fame at graduation, where she was asked to speak. "When I entered my student advisor office in the fall of 2005, I was 25 years old, I had just recently moved to America, I was married without children," she said, according to Us Weekly. "Today, nine years later, I'm a proud American, and I have two beautiful children — but I'm no longer married." "It was right after I had taken [a class in] communications and the media that I was unexpectedly thrust into the media limelight," she said. "I probably should have taken more notes in that class!" prevnext

Elin starts dating again and remains friends with Tiger Following her divorce from Woods, she began dating billionaire and coal tycoon Chris Cline in 2013. They reportedly split in 2014 and remained on-and-off-again throughout 2015 and 2016. Sadly, Cline died in July 2019 in a helicopter accident near the Bahamas. Cline was one of seven, including his daughter Kameron, who died in the crash that was traveling back to Florida. Despite Nordegren and Woods' divorce and infidelity allegations, the two have reinforced a cordial relationship. Woods told Time magazine in 2015 that his ex-wife was one of his "best friends." Likewise, Nordegren has said that Woods is a great father to their children. Nordegren started dating Jordan Cameron sometime in 2018, the year after Cameron retired from the NFL. The former tight end spent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns from 2011 to 2014, making the Pro Bowl in 2013. He joined the Miami Dolphins in 2015 and retired in 2017 after he was placed on the injured reserve in 2016 when he suffered a season-ending concussion. prevnext