Tiger Woods and Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren on ‘Same Page’ as Kids Split Time Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Golf star Tiger Woods and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, are reportedly on good terms when it comes to making sure their children spend time with both parents during the coronavirus pandemic. The children are splitting their time between Woods’ Jupiter Island, Florida home, where he is staying home with girlfriend Erica Herman, and Nordegren, who is home with her family members. They are not going anywhere other than their parents’ homes.

“They’re taking this seriously,” a source close to the situation told PEOPLE Friday. “They’re totally on the same page.” Woods, 44, and Nordegren, 40, were married from 2004 to 2010 and are parents to Sam Alexis, 12, and Charlie Axel, 11. Nordegren and former NFL player Jordan Cameron are also parents to son Filip Nordegren Cameron, who was born in October 2019.

On Tuesday, Woods shared a photo of himself at home with his two children and Herman on Instagram. “Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family,” Woods wrote. In the picture, Woods was wearing his newest green jacket, which he earned after winning the Masters Tournament for the first time since 2005 last year.

Woods and Nordegren were married from 2004 to 2010. Their marriage ended after several women claimed to have had affairs with him. Woods publicly admitted to being unfaithful in February 2010. Sources now say the former couple is on better terms and are focused on giving their children a happy lifestyle, even in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’ve always been really good at communicating about things involving the kids, and this is no exception,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Their number one priority is to keep the entire family safe and to help stop the spread.” Another source previously told the magazine Woods is “not the narcissistic little kid he used to be; he now realizes that he’s not the center of the universe.”

Woods told Golfworld he has been training at his home, while his children have been finishing up puzzles. He also had a fun competition with Charlie for his Masters jacket. Woods said his body was feeling much better since he had to pull out of the Players Championship with a stiff back. He called “the number of ice baths I have to take per day” the one negative of his fitness regiment.

Earlier this month, the major golf organizations around the world announced a new schedule, shifting all events until later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Masters Tournament will now be held on Nov. 9-15 instead of April 6-12. The PGA Championship, which was originally scheduled for May 11-17, was delayed until Aug. 3-9. The Open Championship will not take place at all in 2020, and will next take place at the Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Kent, England in 2021.